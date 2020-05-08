Stocks in news: SBI Cards, ICICI Securities, RBL Bank, P&G Hygiene, Gillette, Cyient, Cadila and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

-Sensex closed 242 points lower at 31,443 and Nifty fell to 9,199, down 71 points.

-On Wednesday, Rupee ended 13 paise higher at 75.75 per dollar as against the last closing of 75.62 per dollar.

-FIIs bought Rs 19,056 crore and DII too bought for Rs 3,818 crore worth in equities on Thursday, taking the total net buy in the equities today to Rs 22,874.9 crore

-India has reported more than 3,500 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally of total cases to 52,953, including 15,266 recoveries and 1,783 deaths.

Tata Motors: Company said that it has decided to withdraw the Rs 1,000 cr NCD issue due to tight money market conditions. The company board plans to consider the issue once the situation returns to normal.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila said it has received final approval from USFDA for Deferasirox Tablets for oral suspension.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Company board has approved issue of NCDs.

Tata Consumer Products: Company has strengthened its direct distribution model by partnering with India's most popular food delivery applications such as Domino's Pizza and Zomato.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company has launched Bajaj Nomarks hand sanitizers.

Godrej Agrovet: Company has announced a partnership with food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy, as a response to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to customers amidst the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Cyient Q4: The company reported 74% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 45 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 176.6 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 2.9% (YoY) to Rs 1073 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1105 crore in the same period last financial year.

Gillette India Q4: The company reported 40% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 45 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 176 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 2.9% (YoY) to Rs 1073 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1105 crore in the same period last financial year.

ICICI Securities Q4: The company reported 10.45% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 542 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 490 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income fell 0.12% (YoY) to Rs 1724 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1727 crore in the same period last financial year. ICICI Securities board recommends final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share.

RBL Bank Q4: The company reported 49% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 114 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 227 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 24% (YoY) to Rs 2782 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2243 crore in the same period last financial year.

SKF India Q4: The company reported 8% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 75 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 82 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income fell 15% (YoY) to Rs 656 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 777 crore in the same period last financial year. SKF India board recommended a special dividend of Rs 130 per share.

Cigniti Technologies: The company reported 8% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 75 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 82 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income fell 15% (YoY) to Rs 656 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 777 crore in the same period last financial year.

Solara Active Pharma Q4: Company reported 2% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.25 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 29.88 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 15% (YoY) to Rs 239 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 207 crore in the same period last financial year.

- SBI Cards and Payment Services, Adani Gas, Shree Cement, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital, Valiant Organics, Uttam Galva Steels, TCI Express, Swaraj Engines, R Systems International among others will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

- SKF India, HCL Technologies, Cyient, Gillette India, RBL Bank, 5paisa Capital, Cigniti Technologies, ICICI Securities, Solara Active Pharma reported their quarterly results yesterday.

Wockhardt: May 11, 2020

Subex: May 11, 2020

Bandhan Bank: May 12, 2020

IndiaMART InterMESH: May 12, 2020

Maruti Suzuki India: May 13, 2020

Indian Energy Exchange: May 14, 2020

Accelya Solutions India: May 14, 2020

Nippon Life India Asset Management: May 15, 2020

Dr Lal PathLabs: May 18, 2020

G N A Axles: May 19, 2020

Rain Industries: May 28, 2020

Prism Johnson: May 28, 2020