Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 points, Nifty at 9,300; IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose higher on Friday, tracking bullish rally from overseas as investors shook off weak economic data and focused on upcoming earnings. Reversing from losses after two straight sessions, Sensex climbed 450 points higher at 31,892 and Nifty rose 103 points to 9,307. SGX Nifty traded 95 points higher at 9,294 level, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds. Foreign portfolio investors being net buyers in the capital market also added to optimistic sentiments. Yesterday, Sensex closed 242 points lower at 31,443 and Nifty fell to 9,199, down 71 points. US indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports and looked past the weak economic data due to lockdowns to combat the virus spread. Asian indices were also tracking bullish trend from overseas.

Globally, there are 39.17 lakh confirmed cases and 2.7 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. India has reported more than 3,500 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally of total cases to 52,953, including 15,266 recoveries and 1,783 deaths.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10: 10 AM: Positive global cues

Asian markets traded positive led by Nikkei tracking overnight gains made in US.

US markets closed in green led by tech heavy Nasdaq as investors focused on reopning of economy.

European markets had closed higher led by retail stocks as investors digested easing restriction by many EU states.

10.07 AM:Market Update

9.50 AM: News Alert

- US jobless claims rose 3.17 million taking 7 week total to 33.5 million.

-Bank of Australia in its statement said that global GDP is expected to fall shaply in H1 2020.

-Bank of England kept rates at 0.1% but hints at its preparedness to fight.

9. 40 AM: RIL gains 2.83%

Shares of RIL rose in early trade today after the company announced today that VistaEquity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, the filing added further.

Following the update, the share price of Reliance Industries rose 2.83% to the intraday high of Rs 1550 on BSE

9.31 AM: Why markets rising today

US indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports and looked past the weak economic data due to lockdowns to combat the virus spread. Asian indices were also tracking bullish trend from overseas.

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty opened sharply higher today, tracking bullish rally from overseas. Reversing from losses after two straight sessions, Sensex climbed 510 points higher at 31,954 and Nifty rose 131 points to 9,340.

9.10 AM: Stock in news on May 8

SBI Cards, ICICI Securities, RBL Bank, P&G Hygiene, Gillette, Cyient, Cadila among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9.00 AM: Pre-open session today

Market indices Sensex and Nifty pre-opened sharply higher today. Sensex climbed 650 points higher at 32,085 and Nifty rose to 9,442, up 244 points.

8. 50 AM: Global cues

US indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports and looked past the weak economic data due to lockdowns to combat the virus spread. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.89%, the S&P 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.41%. Yesterday, Sensex closed 242 points lower at 31,443 and Nifty fell to 9,199, down 71 points.

8. 45 AM: Earnings Q4

SBI Cards and Payment Services, Adani Gas, Shree Cement, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital, Valiant Organics, Uttam Galva Steels, TCI Express, Swaraj Engines, R Systems International among others will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

SKF India, HCL Technologies, Cyient, Gillette India, RBL Bank, 5paisa Capital, Cigniti Technologies, ICICI Securities, Solara Active Pharma reported their quarterly results yesterday.

8.40 AM: SGX Nifty positive today

SGX Nifty traded 95 points higher at 9,294 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

8. 30 AM: Rupee closing on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Rupee ended 13 paise higher at 75.75 per dollar as against the last closing of 75.62 per dollar.

8. 20 AM: FII/ DII action on Thursday

FIIs bought Rs 19,056 crore and DII too bought for Rs 3,818 crore worth in equities on Thursday, taking the total net buy in the equities today to Rs 22,874.9 crore

8. 10 AM: Coronavirus toll

8.00 AM: Closing bell on Thursday

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note on Thursday, backed by weak global cues as investors globally fretted over the weak economic data and rising COVID-19 cases. Sensex closed 242 points lower at 31,443 and Nifty fell to 9,199, down 71 points.

