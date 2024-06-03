scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stock picks
BJP seat wins, exit polls: Stocks to watch today as share market eyes strong gains on Modi 3.0 prospects

Feedback

BJP seat wins, exit polls: Stocks to watch today as share market eyes strong gains on Modi 3.0 prospects

Stocks to watch: The immediate beneficiaries of a third NDA government are capital goods (railways and defense), housing, tourism, and aviation. Textiles and pharma API are probable winners, Emkay Global said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Coal India, ABB India, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries and HPCL are some of MOFSL's largecap stock picks. State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Coal India, ABB India, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries and HPCL are some of MOFSL's largecap stock picks.

A host of PSU stocks from sectors such as railways and defence, and themes such as housing, aviation and tourism will be in focus on Monday morning following exit polls results that hinted at 350-plus seat wins for the BJP-led NDA. A BJP win on June 4 with strong mandate would signal policy continuity and help capex-linked sectors sustain high valuations, market experts said.

Related Articles

"The immediate beneficiaries of a third NDA government are capital goods (railways and defense), housing, tourism, and aviation. Textiles and pharma API are probable winners. Valuations, though, are a challenge for some of these sectors. We remain overweight on industrials, discretionary, and materials, whereas financials and IT are the key underweights. We will revisit our model portfolio after the final results are announced on Tuesday," said Emkay Global. 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said it remains overweight on financials, consumption, industrials, and real estate. Industrials, consumer discretionary, real estate, and PSU Banks are our key preferred investment themes. State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Coal India, ABB India, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries and HPCL are some of its largecap picks. The brokerage prefers stocks such as Indian Hotels, Global Health, Godrej Properties, KEI Industries, PNB Housing, Cello World and Kirloskar Oil among midcap names. 

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities said he is positive on railways and defence stocks. "PSU gains will be sustained, and selective stocks will continue do well. One can't paint all PSU stocks with same brush. We like defence and railways. Power stocks will also be in greater focus but their valuations are already factoring in most positives."

Sharekhan in a note, ahead of exit polls, said it prefers PNC Infratech, Adani Ports and L&T from the infrastructure sector. It likes ABB Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Thermax Lt, Cummins and Kirloskar Engines and BHEL from capital goods sector. Among cement shares, it prefers JK Lakshmi Cement and UltraTech Cement. Sharekhan preferred Bank of Baroda, SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India among PSU banks. Sunteck Realty, DLF and Arvind Smartspaces were its top real estate picks.

Modi stocks were recently in focus after foreign brokerage CLSA came out with a strategy note. In that report, the foreign brokerage identified 54 out of 183 liquid stocks, which are perceived as direct beneficiaries of the Modi government's current policies. Half of them were PSU shares.

Within the basket of Modi stocks, its preferred buys were ONGC, NTPC, NHPC, SBI, Power Finance, IGL and Mahanagar Gas in the PSU space. "Of the non-PSU Modi stocks, CLSA analysts like Ashok Leyland, Ultratech, L&T and the tariff-hike-linked telecom stocks via Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers and Reliance," it noted. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 03, 2024, 6:22 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement