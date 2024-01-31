FII’s raised stakes the most in these 10 stocks in the December quarter. Here are the details

In the recently-concluded December quarter (Q3), foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake by as much as 13 percentage points in 10 stocks, according to ACE Equity data.

These were:

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India): This oil exploration company saw the biggest surge in FII shareholding in Q3FY24. FIIs bought a 12.82% stake in Dolphin Offshore. Previously in Q2, FIIs had no stake in this company. The price jumped 48% in the last one month. It has a current market capitalisation of Rs 760 crore, and its stock was trading at Rs 190 apiece on January 30.

Lancer Container Lines saw an 11.85 percentage point jump in shareholding from FIIs. The stake jumped to 23.31% from 11.46% in a quarter. The firm’s share price has jumped 10% in last one month. Lancer Container Lines shares were trading at Rs 94.25 apiece and had a market cap of Rs 2,154 crore.

Central Depository Services (India): The stock witnessed a 10.09 percentage point rise in shareholding from FIIs. Foreign investor’s ownership stake increased from 8.08% in Q2 to 18.17% in Q3. On January 30, the CDSL stock was trading at Rs 1,745 apiece and had a market cap of Rs 18,236 crore.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS): FIIs’ stake in CAMS surged 9.08 percentage points in Q3 to 47.69% from 38.61% in Q2FY24. This BPO/ITeS sector company has a current market cap of Rs 13,583 crore, and its shares were trading at Rs 2,764 apiece on January 30, 2024. This stock has given 5% return in last one month.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: This Infrastructure Sector Company saw an 8.54 percentage point jump in FII shareholding. Their stake increased to 11.91% from 3.37% in a quarter. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share has given 35% return in last one month. Its stocks were trading at Rs 585 apiece and it had a market cap of Rs 13,628 crore.

Home First Finance Company India: In the case of the Housing Finance sector company Home First Finance, in Q3, FIIs increased their stake by 7.81 percentage points to take their total shareholding to 24.83%. This share has given 5% return in last one month. It has a current market cap of Rs 8,654 crore at the latest share price of Rs 978.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: FIIs bought a 7.27% stake in Q3, taking their total stake to 9.57%. Previously, FIIs had a 2.30% stake in this stock. This firm has given 27% market return in last one month. Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a current m-cap of Rs 8,316 crore at the latest share price of Rs 217.

Paramount Communications, Suzlon Energy, and Tata Motors (DVR Ordinary): These firms have also seen FIIs raise their stake by 7.08 percentage points, 6.95 percentage points, and 6.82 percentage points, respectively, in Q3.

