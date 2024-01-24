IFCI, IRFC, ZEE, YES Bank, IREDA shares rally up to 17% amid high volumes; HDFC Bank leads turnover chart

Shares of IFCI Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), YES Bank Ltd, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), IREDA Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Ltd were among shares that rallied up to 17 per cent and topped volume chart on NSE in Wednesday's session. On the other hand, HDFC Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Axis Bank Ltd and RVNL were some of the NSE-listed companies seeing high turnover in the morning session.

Vodafone Idea topped the volume chart, as the stock saw 15,78,53,136 shares worth Rs 229 crore changing hands. The stock gained 2.78 per cent to Rs 14.80 on NSE.

It was followed by IRFC, which saw 12,62,73,608 shares worth Rs 2,083 crore changing hands. This stock gained 5.52 per cent to Rs 170.20. YES Bank shares rose 1.25 per cent to Rs 24.35 on NSE, as 11,24,08,484 shares worth Rs 272 crore changed hands. IFCI soared 17.13 per cent to Rs 46.85, as 8,58,33,663 IFCI shares worth Rs 385 crore changed hands.

South Indian Bank Ltd recoded volume of 8,24,12,247 shares. This banking share climbed 8.62 per cent to Rs 33.40. ZEE shares rose 3 per cent to Rs 160.65. The ZEE stock saw 6,34,60,437 shares changing hands worth Rs 1,033 crore. A host of brokerages have cut their target price of ZEE to Rs 150-200 range following the termination of merger with Sony.

NHPC and IREDA climbed 3-5 per cent and saw more than 5 crore shares changing hands. IRCON, NBFC and RVNL were some other stocks that saw price appreciation amid high volumes.

In terms of turnover, while HDFC Bank topped the NSE chart. HDFC Bank saw Rs 3,149 crore in turnover. It was followed by IRFC. RIL logged a turnover of Rs 1,265 crore, as 1,26,54,943 company shares changed hands. This stock was up 0.08 per cent at Rs 2,659.35. Axis Bank shares were down 1.77 per cent at Rs 1,069.95. RVNL, IRCON, ZEE, REC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were some other stocks that saw high turnover in Wednesday's trade.

Also read: Tata Power, Suzlon Energy & Inox Wind: What Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura Securities says on these stocks