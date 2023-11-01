JP Associates, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, JP Power, IOC shares top NSE volumes; CDSL sees high turnover

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) and YES Bank Ltd jumped up to 8 per cent in Monday's trade and topped volume chart on NSE. Depository CDSL private lender HDFC Bank Ltd, construction and engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and DLF Ltd were some of the stocks leading the turnover table on the exchange, data on most-active shares showed.

Vodafone Idea Ltd led the volume chart, with 19,68,56,307 shares worth Rs 245 crore changing hands. Analysts noted that Vodafone Idea's 4G addition in Q2 was better than expected and that there was a sequential improvement in Ebitda margin led by decrease in marketing cost. YES Securities estimated a revenue CAGR of 7.6 per cent for Vodafone Idea over FY23‐25E with average Ebitda margin of 41.1 per cent.

JP Associates Ltd surged 8.94 per cent to Rs 16.45, as Rs 112 crore worth 7,05,75,834 company shares changed hands on the counter. JP Associates said its board would meet on November 9, Thursday, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30.

JP Power shares climbed 3.13 per cent to Rs 9.90. A total 6,74,97,561 JP Power shares worth Rs 59 crore changed hands so far. YES Bank shares advanced 1.25 per cent to Rs 16.15, as 2,00,94,875 YES Bank shares worth Rs 32 crore changed hands.

In the case of IOC, the state-run oil marketing company reported an in-line performance as weak petchem offsets stronger-than-expected marketing and refining margins, analysts said. The stock jumped 2.51 per cent to Rs 91.95, as 1,96,26,964 IOC shares worth Rs 179 crore changed hands.

Bajaj Hindusthan added 2.06 per cent to Rs 16.90. A total of 4,23,24,503 company shares worth Rs 71 crore changed hands. Reliance Power fell 1.17 per cent to Rs 16.90 as 1,34,21,415 shares worth Rs 22 crore changed hands. Suzlon Energy Ltd, Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), IFCI and RattanIndia Power Ltd were some other stocks seeing high volumes today.

In turnover terms, L&T topped the chart. The construction major saw a turnover of Rs 575 crore. It was followed by HDFC Bank that saw a total turnover of Rs 536 crore. CDSL, newly-listed Blue Jet, Vodafone Idea Ltd and DLF also saw high turnovers.

