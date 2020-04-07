Stocks in news: Wipro, IRCTC, SBI, HUDCO and more

Key Highlights:

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 741.77 crore & DIIs also bought Rs 422.51 crore in equities on Tuesday.

-Rupee closed 59 paise stronger at 75.63 compared to previous close of 76.22 per dollar on Tuesday.

-On Tuesday, Sensex ended 2,476 points higher at 30,067 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 708 points higher at 8,792.

- Sebi has revised cut-off timings for subscription and redemption of liquid, overnight and other mutual fund schemes

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Wipro: Company board of directors will meet on April 15, 2020 to consider and approve, the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under IndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

IRCTC: The company has suspended bookings for its 3 private trains till Apr 30, 2020. Earlier bookings were suspended till end of 21-day lockdown. As per the IRCTC official, all passengers who booked tickets will get full refund.

State Bank of India: The PSU lender has reduced marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 bps across all tenors.

Ajanta Soya: Brickwork Ratings has assigned the bank loan external facilities worth Rs 130 crore of Ajanta Soya. The brokerage has assigned Long-Term Rating - BWR BBB-/Stable and its Short-Term Rating - BWR A3.

Chemfab Alkalis: Company board has appointed S. Prasath, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company owing to the retirement of Mr. Nitin S. Cowlagi.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: The company has started partial operation of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) & Hydrogen Peroxide Plants at Dahej Complex and Chloromethanes & Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Plants at Vadodara Complex. The Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride (AAC) Plant at Dahej Complex and Hydrogen Peroxide Plant at Vadodara Complex would start after few days.

HUDCO: Company said CARE Ratings, ICRA Limited and India Rating and Research Private Limited (Ind-Ra) have assigned/affirmed credit rating to HUDCO's borrowing programme for FY 2020-21.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited's outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming its Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A+.

TamilNadu Petroproducts: The company has restarted operations of Heavy Chemicals Plant and Linear Alkyl Benzene Plant at Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd on 6th and 7th April 2020 respectively. Decision on restart of the Propylene Oxide Plant will be taken in due course, the filing added.

