Stocks in news: IRCTC, Future Enterprises, TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and others

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, Blue Dart Express, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, L&T Finance Holdings among others.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea: Shares of telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will be in focus today after the Supreme Court dismissed AGR (adjusted gross revenue) review petitions by the companies seeking relief on interest & penalty payments.

IRCTC: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will be in focus as the company is set to launch Tejas Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route from January 19, 2020.

Aditya Birla Money Q3: Consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 2.78 crore for the period ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 2.36 crore for the period ended December 31, 2018, registering a rise of 17.8%. The company's net sales declined 4.25% to Rs 39.86 crore for Q3FY20, 2019 as compared to Rs 41.63 crore recorded during Q3FY19.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Q3: Company's net profit grew 12.68% to Rs 2.4583 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 2.18 crore recorded in the same period last year. Company's total income fell 2.36% to Rs 24.42 crore during the period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 25.01 crore recorded during the period ended December 31, 2018.

Cyient Q3: Company's profit after tax stood at Rs 108 crore for the December quarter, registering a growth of 17.6% YoY and 10% QoQ. Company's revenue stood at Rs 1,106 crore, registering a de-growth of 6% YoY and 4.6% QoQ. Q3 YoY margin improvement stood at 400bps, while the net margin improvement during Q3 stood at 200-250bps.

Future Enterprises: The company informed the exchanges that Acuite Ratings & Research has reaffirmed ACUITE A+ rating for Commercial Papers and reaffirmed rating on Proposed Non-convertible Debentures and assigned it ACUITE AA/ Negative rating.

Future Group: Future group stocks would be under investors' scanner as Future Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kishore Biyani and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will have a one-on-one meeting in Mumbai today to chalk out future partnership plans amid protests from traders against e-tailers.

Q3 Earnings: Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, Blue Dart Express, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, L&T Finance Holdings, Trinity League, Radhe Developers, Avantel, Aarnav Fashions, ATV Projects India, Investment & Precision Castings, Ashirwad Steels & Industries are the companies set to announce their December quarter earnings today.