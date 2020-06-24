Stocks in news: Federal Bank, Manappuram Finance, Bank of Baroda, Asian Paints, Berger Paints

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Meanwhile Indian Oil, Balmer Lawrie, United Breweries, GAIL, Canara Bank, Prestige, Anup Engineering, Rane Holdings among others will announce their Q4 results today

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

Sensex ended 519 points higher to 35,430 and Nifty climbed 159 points higher to 10,471.

On the currency front, the rupee ended at 75.65 per dollar against the previous closing of 76.02 per dollar.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 points higher, Nifty at 10,530; IOC, GAIL, Canara Bank results today

JMC Projects : Company said it has secured new orders of Rs 938 crore

Federal Bank: The lender plans to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore, majority of which is targeted to come through borrowing instruments.

Manappuram Finance: Company has raised up to Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds to investors on a private placement basis.

YES Bank: Lender said Icra Ratings has downgraded its Basel II compliant upper Tier II bonds to D from BB.

Shriram Transport Finance: Company said CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its ratings in respect of non-convertible debentures, subordinated debentures and commercial papers and revised its outlook to Negative from Stable.

IFCI: Company sai Brickwork reaffirmed rating of long-term debt instrument NCD of IFCI at BBB+/ Negative.

Asian Paints Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 461.89 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 471.65 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 4,635.6 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 4,991.50 crore YoY.

Bank of Baroda Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 507 crore for Q4FY20 as against loss of Rs 8,875 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 6,798 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 6,473 crore YoY.

Berger Paints Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 103.72 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 110.78 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 1,354.84 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 1,472 crore YoY.

Aster DM Healthcare Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 131 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 209.3 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 2,301.4 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 2,201 crore YoY.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 40.6 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 123.4 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 412 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 530.5 crore YoY.

Finolex Industries Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 58.66 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 97.39 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 766.11 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 964.24 crore YoY.

Honda Siel Power Products Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 4.85 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 10.75 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 195.67 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 230.48 crore YoY.

Balrampur Chini Mills: Company's net profit stood at Rs 241.44 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 288.3 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 1,740 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 1,327.33 crore YoY.

PG Electroplast Q4: Company's loss stood at Rs 2.91 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 6.34 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 182.24 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 169.92 crore YoY.

EIH Associated Hotels Q4: Company's profit stood at Rs 10.74 crore for Q4FY20 as against Rs 18.19 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 70.62 crore versus Rs 85 crore YoY.

Earnings today: Indian Oil, Balmer Lawrie, United Breweries, GAIL, Canara Bank, Prestige, Anup Engineering, Rane Holdings, IG Petrochemicals, PNC Infratech, Monte Carlo Fashions, Lakshmi Mills, India Cements, Hindustan Media, H.G. Infra Engineering, Sharda Cropchem, Tide Water Oil, Timex Group, Technvision Ventures among others will report Q4 earnings today.