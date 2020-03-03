Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, NBCC, HAL and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Telecom Stocks: Shares of telecom companies will be under investors radar following reports that the telecom majors have paid part of their deferred spectrum dues to the government. Where Vodafone Idea paid around Rs 3,043 crore, Airtel has paid Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore payment has been made ny Reliance Jio.

IT stocks: Shares of IT companies will be under invetsors' focus today after the Indian currency benchmark Rupee fell to a 16-month low on Tuesday, declining 39 paise or 0.55% to Rs 73.0775 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

NBCC: The Allahabad bench of NCLT on Tuesday approved NBCC's bid for the acquisistion of Jaypee Infratech.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company announced that it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as MD & vice president of GSK India. He succeeds Mr. Annaswamy Vaidheesh who will retire from the Company effective 31 March 2020, the filing added.

Newgen Software: The company informed the exchanges that it has received patent for mark detection system and methodology from US Patent Office.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company informed the exchanges that it has redeemed NCDs worth Rs 1,400 crore. The company had issued secured, redeemable, unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCD) on private placement basis in December 2019. Consequently, the company doesn't have any outstanding borrowing by way of NCDs, the filing added.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has received a notice from International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on request for Arbitration from RUAG Aerospace Services GMBH. The company has initiated necessary action for the arbitration process. The amount in dispute partially quantified by the opponent party is US$ 21,872,500 (i.e. EUR 20,000,000) against alleged damages on breach of agreement regarding supply of structural parts for production of Dornier-228, by HAL, the filing added.