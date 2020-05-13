Stocks in news: Jubilant Life Sciences, Vedanta, NMDC, Nestle, Bandhan Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Siemens and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Godrej Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Mphasis, Schaeffler India, Siemens.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 20 lakh crore ($265 billion) economic stimulus to deal with the impact of coronavirus yesterday. FM Sitharaman will be announcing the details in phases starting May 13, 2020.

-PM Modi added that the details for Lockdown 4.0 will be made public, after incorporating inputs from the states, before May 18. He added that the next lockdown extension will bring new rules and regulations with it

-On Tuesday, Sensex ended 190 points lower at 31,371 and Nifty closed 42 points lower at 9,196.

-On the currency front, Rupee closed stronger against the greenback at 75.50 per dollar on Tuesday as compared to its earlier close of 75.74 per dollar.

-SGX Nifty climbs more than 350 points after PM Modi announcement of the economic package of nearly 10% of a GDP (approx Rs 20 lakh crore).

-On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,662.03 crore, while DIIs offloaded Rs 364 crore worth equities on Tuesday

Jubilant Life Sciences: Company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics Limited, has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences for remdesivir, an investigational drug for treating coronavirus. The agreement allows Jubilant to register, manufacture and sell remdesivir in 127 countries, including India. This is the first voluntary licence for remdesivir.

"Under the licensing agreement, Jubilant will have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process to scale up production to enable expedited access of the medicine to COVID-19 patients upon approvals by regulatory authorities in respective countries," Jubilant Life Sciences told stock exchanges in a filing on Tuesday.

Vedanta: The company plans to consider delisting from BSE & NSE on May 18. the filing said the delisting price for the company's shares is at Rs 87.50 per share.

NMDC: The company has revised its iron ore prices from May 9, 2020. As per the filing, Lump Ore (65.5%, 6-40mm)is priced at Rs 2,250 per ton, while Fines (64%, -10mm) are priced at Rs 1,960/- per ton.

Bandhan Bank Q4: The company reported 20.52% fall (YoY) in consolidated net loss to Rs 517.28 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 650.87 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 50.72% (YoY) to Rs 3346.47 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2220.32 crore in the same period last financial year.

NESTLE India Q4: The company reported 13.55% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 525.43 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 462.74 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 9.49% (YoY) to Rs 3368.12 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3076.14 crore in the same period last financial year.

JK Paper Q4: The company reported 11.24% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 475.32 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 427.28 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 4.32% (YoY) to Rs 3164 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3306.71 crore in the same period last financial year.

Havells India Q4: The company reported 11.24% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 177.73 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 199.01 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 19.63% (YoY) to Rs 2238.22 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2784.78 crore in the same period last financial year.

IndiaMART InterMESH Q4: The company reported 57.09% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 28.2 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 22.58% (YoY) to Rs 187.3 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 152.8 crore in the same period last financial year.

BLUE Star Q4: The company reported 89.19% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 77.55 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 18.49% (YoY) to Rs 1305.71 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1601.89 crore in the same period last financial year.

Niyogin Fintech Q4: The company reported 68.19% fall (YoY) in consolidated net loss to Rs 6.24 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 3.71 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 32.1% (YoY) to Rs 8.19 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 6.20 crore in the same period last financial year.

Q4 Earnings today: Godrej Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Mphasis, Schaeffler India, Siemens among others will announce their Q4 results today.

