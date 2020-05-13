Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,400 points at pre-open, Nifty at 9,585, Jubilant Life Sciences up 5%

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty pre-opened sharply higher on Tuesday, backed by the announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus by PM Modi yesterday. Market experts said market indices gaped up today as investors were awaiting on relief package from the central government. SGX Nifty traded 270 points higher at 9,447 level, indicating a gap-up start in domestic grounds today. Sensex rose 1400 points higher at pre open today, to 32,841 and Nifty climbed to 9584, rising 387 points. Globally markets were trading mixed today as investors weighed the potential for a second wave of virus infections after reopening economies.

In his 5th address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of lockdown, after incorporating inputs from the states, which will bring new rules and regulations with it. PM Modi also announced Rs 20 lakh crore ($265 billion) economic stimulus to deal with the impact of coronavirus yesterday. FM Sitharaman will be announcing the details in phases starting May 13, 2020.

Globally indices were mixed as investors were optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus although kept trades cautious amid spiking number of infected cases despite the lockdowns to combat the virus spread. On Tuesday, Sensex ended 190 points lower at 31,371 and Nifty closed 42 points lower at 9,196.

9. 10 AM: Pre-open session

8.55 AM AM: Global cues

Globally markets were trading mixed today as investors weighed the potential for a second wave of virus infections after reopening economies.Most markets were trading in red today, barring London's FTSE and some Asian indices. While Nikkei fell sharply, Taiwan, Kospi and SGX Nifty traded in green territory.

On wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.89%, the S&P 500 lost 2.05% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.06%.

8.40 AM: Announcements of lockdown extension, stimulus

Post the announcement of the economic package of nearly 10% of a GDP (approx Rs 20 lakh crore), SGX Nifty climbed more than 350 points yesterday.

Modi announces package for land and labour, talks about Make in India 2.0 amid coronavirus crisis

8.30 AM: SGX Nifty trades higher

SGX Nifty traded 270 points higher at 9,447 level, indicating a gap-up start in domestic grounds today.

8.20 AM: DII/FII action on Tuesday

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,662.03 crore, while DIIs offloaded Rs 364 crore worth equities on Tuesday.

8. 10 AM: Rupee closing

-On the currency front, Rupee closed stronger against the greenback at 75.50 per dollar on Tuesday as compared to its earlier close of 75.74 p

8.00 AM: Closing bell

Sensex ends 190 points lower, Nifty at 9,196 amid mixed global cues