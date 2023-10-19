Stocks in news: LTIMindtree, Mastek, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Wednesday. Sensex slipped 551 points to 65,877 and Nifty fell 140 points to 19,671.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bandhan Bank

Private lender Bandhan Bank logged a massive jump in its second-quarter profit for the financial year 2023-24. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 721 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared to Rs 209 crore in Q2 FY23, registering a growth of 245 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Wipro

Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal drop in its second-quarter profit for the financial year 2023-24. The IT firm saw a 0.48 per cent dip in its Q2 FY24 profit, at Rs 2,646.3 crore (year-on-year) from Rs 2,659 crore in the year-ago period.

IndusInd Bank

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2202.16 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 1805.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

GPT Infrastructure: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 739 crore, the largest single order in its history. The order relates to construction of new four lane Prayagraj Southern Bypass from design km. 43.200 (near Mahuari) to design km. 50.860 (near Nababa urf Nibi Kala Uparhar) (design length 7.660 km) Package-2 under Phase-I on NH-19 in UP under Bharatmala on EPC mode.

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has purchased 6,23,646 equity shares of the company via open market transactions. The deal doen at an average price of Rs 1,080 per share, amounting to Rs 67.35 crore. However, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund offloaded 5.5 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 1,080 per share, and 4.84 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,080.29 per share, amounting to Rs 111.71 crore.

Mastek

The digital engineering and cloud transformation company has won a three-year contract from the UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS). The contract is worth 8.5 million pounds, with options available to extend to a total of five years. The company will join hands with UK GDS, and design, build, and operate the GOV.UK One Login Technical Service Desk (TSD).

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reported a 20% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,836.14 crore in Q2 from Rs 1,530 crore from September 2022 quarter.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree reported a 2.25 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,162 crore for the September quarter of the current financial year amid demand uncertainty, muted revenue growth and wage hikes.

