Stocks that Vijay Kedia bought and sold in Q2; check list

Ace investor Vijay Kedia bought additional shares in Elecon Engineering Company while he trimmed stakes in Ramco Systems and Lykis in the September quarter, latest shareholding data suggests. The seasoned investor stayed put on at least 10 other stocks.



As per data publicly available with Trendlyne, Kedia owned 16 stocks worth Rs 767.50 crore. Two of his portfolio companies are yet to report their shareholding patterns.

Kedia increased his stake in Elecon Engineering Company to 21,75,000 shares or 1.94 per cent as of September 30 from 20,75,000 shares or 1.85 per cent as of June 30.



The ace investor was seen slashing his stake in Lykis to 5,24,710 shares or 2.71 per cent in the September quarter from 18,07,911 shares or 9.33 per cent in the June quarter.

In Ramco Systems, he cut his stake to 1.62 per cent (5,00,000 shares) from 1.95 per cent (6,01,436 shares) sequentially.

Kedia did not tinker with his holdings in 10 companies, which included his second-biggest holding Vaibhav Global (1.95 per cent stake). Cera Sanitaryware (1.02 per cent), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (1.02 per cent), Sudarshan Chemical Industries (1.44 per cent), Repro India (7.09 per cent) and Neuland Laboratories (1.01 per cent) were among his key holdings where Kedia stayed put in the September quarter.

Atul Auto (1.47 per cent stake) and Panasonic Energy India Company (1.24 per cent) remained other two stocks where Kedia maintained a status quo in the September quarter.

Also read: Karur Vysya Bank shares reclaim Rs 100 mark after 4 years, here's why

Also read: More noise, less informative: Aswath Damodaran on free cash flow