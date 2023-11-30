Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, Jio Financial, Zomato, other shares in focus amid MSCI rejig

Suzlon Energy Ltd and eight other stocks including IndusInd Bank Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Tata Motors Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes would be in focus on Thursday morning as adjustments to MSCI Global Standard Index takes place today.

Other stocks such as Zomato Ltd, Jio Financial Services, Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are among stocks, whose weightage will go up in the index, while stocks such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank, among other will see a fall in weightages. In total, India is seen attracting $1.5 billion in passive inflows, a study by Nuvama Alternative Research suggested.

IndusInd Bank was expected to see $342 million in inflows on index inclusion, followed by Sulzon Energy ($286 million), Persistent Systems ($253 million) and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ($220 million), which are expected to attract up to $286 million inflows.

Zomato was seen attracting inflows of $66 million on increased weightage, followed by HAL ($51 million), Jio Financial Services ($41 million), Vedanta ($31 million) and PFC ($31 million), which are seen attracting up to $51 million flows.

Reliance Industries was expected to see outflows of $188 million, followed by ICICI Bank ($124 million), Infosys ($124 million), HDFC Bank ($111 million) and TCS ($82 million), whcih may see up to $124 million outflows.

