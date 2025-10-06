YES Bank, Adani Power, Bharat Electronics: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Friday after a range-bound trading session. Domestic and global cues supported the sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex gained 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 81,207.17, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 24,894.25 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Bharat Electronics (BEL), Adani Power and YES Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



YES Bank | Target Price: Rs 25-27 | Stop Loss: Rs 19

YES Bank is making higher high formation which is sign of strength on the daily charts. The stock is outperforming the benchmark indices and even the momentum indicator viz RSI is positively poised. This suggests that momentum on the upside is likely to continue. Traders can consider holding their existing long positions at the current price, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 19, the stock has potential to test Rs 25-27 over the coming weeks to months.



Adani Power | Target Price: Rs 182-196 | Stop Loss: Rs 128

Adani Power is showing strong rally from Rs 105 to Rs 182 level on the daily charts. At present we are observing a corrective move of previous rise. The stock is outperforming the bench mark indices and even RSI is positively poised. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current price, with a stop loss at Rs 128. The stock has the potential to test Rs 182-196 in the coming weeks to months.



Bharat Electronics | Target Price: Rs 452-472 | Stop Loss: 390

BEL is showing strong accumulation in the range of Rs 413 to Rs 400 level on the daily charts. The stock is outperforming the bench mark indices. The momentum indicator VIZ RSI is positively poised. This suggests continuation of upside momentum. Considering these technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current price, while keeping a stop loss at Rs 390. The stock has the potential to test Rs 452-472 in the coming weeks to months.