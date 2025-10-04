TCS, Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, DMart, Lupin among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rebounded amid volatility and ended the week on a positive note, buoyed by broad-based buying and improved investor sentiment after the Reserve Bank of India maintained its dovish pause on rates.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Results next week: TCS, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Tata Elxsi and Elecon Engineering Company will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sayaji Industries, AGI Infra, Valiant Communications and CyberTech Systems are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Vedanta: Vedanta on Saturday, October 4, reported its operational performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, posting record alumina output at its Lanjigarh refinery. The company clocked its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly alumina production at 6.53 lakh tonnes, up 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank reported a 15.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net advances at Rs 4.62 lakh crore for the July–September quarter. The lender’s total deposits rose 14.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5.28 lakh crore, compared with Rs 4.61 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Lupin: The company on Saturday said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified its recent inspection of the company’s Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility as official action indicated (OAI), signalling regulatory concerns that may require corrective measures before new approvals can be granted.

Vodafone Idea: The company on Friday announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective October 6.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 15.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in average deposits to Rs 27.15 lakh crore for the September quarter (Q2FY26), compared with Rs 23.54 lakh crore in the same period last year, according to its quarterly business update.

Bajaj Finance: The company posted a strong operational performance for the September quarter (Q2FY26), with Assets Under Management (AUM) rising 24 per cent year-on-year to around Rs 4.62 lakh crore, compared to Rs 3.74 lakh crore.

