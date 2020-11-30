Financial markets closed today on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. On November 27, BSE Sensex ended 110 points lower at 44,149 and NSE Nifty fell 18 points to close at 12,968. During the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 267 points or 0.61% and 117 points or 0.91%, respectively.

The currency benchmark rupee snapped its five-day winning streak and settled 17 paise lower at 74.05 per US dollar on Friday amid subdued domestic equities and demand for the greenback from banks and importers. Every week, the rupee gained 11 paise.

On the domestic data front, the Indian economy contracted 7.5 percent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed.

Meanwhile, FIIs have been positive in the equity market since early October. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 7,712.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 4,968.90 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 November, provisional data showed.

In global equities, markets were optimistic and remained on track for their strongest monthly performance after news about prospects of a vaccine-driven global economic recovery by next year helped global investors shrug off weak economic data. Many European bourses were boasting their best month ever after the European Central Bank reinforced expectations of further stimulus next month. Japan's Nikkei was set for the best month since 1990. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, after rising more than 11% for the month in its best performance since late 2011. On Wall Street, the main indices rose and the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high.

BSE and NSE will resume trading on December 1.

