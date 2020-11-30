PM Modi to attend 'Dev Deepawali' festival in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi today to attend Dev Deepawali. Varanasi's Dev Deepawali, which has become the world renowned festival of lights, is observed on every Poornima of the Kartik month. The Prime Minister will light a diya (earthen lamp) on Varanasi's Raj Ghat, after which 11 lakh diyas will be lighted across both sides of Ganga.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will flag off the six lane widening project of the Prayagraj-Varanasi (Handia-Rajatalab) section of National Highway 19. He will also go on a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project and the Sarnath archaeological site.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Tomorrow, on the auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali, I will get the privilege of being among the people of my parliamentary constituency Varanasi. During this time, I will get the opportunity to visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor and Sarnath as well as inaugurate the road widening project between Varnasi-Prayagraj. "





The 73 km stretch of newly widened six lane section of NH-19 is expected to reduce the travelling time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by an hour. This stretch was made at a total budget of Rs 2,447 crore, according to an ANI report.

During his visit, PM Modi will undertake a visit to the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project to review its progress. He will also see the Light and Sound show at the Sarnath archaeological site, inaugurated by him earlier this month.

