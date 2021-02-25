Investor wealth zooms to record Rs 206 lakh crore as broad-based rally takes market higher for third session

BSE market capitalisation reached all-time high of Rs 206.18 lakh crore after Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight session today. The market cap hit record high despite Sensex and Nifty closing below all-time high levels. The gains in broader indices took the market cap to record high.

BSE small cap index scaled a record high of 20,321 intra day and closed 285 points higher at 20,304.

Similarly. BSE mid cap index closed 219 points or 1.05% higher at 20,333.

Since February 23, Sensex has gained 1,295 points and Nifty has risen 422 points. On February 22, Sensex closed at 49,744 and Nifty ended at 14,675.

The indices have moved higher on positive global cues and government's move to lift the embargo on the grant of GOI business to private lenders.

Market cap on BSE which stood at Rs 200.26 lakh crore on February 22 ended at a record high of Rs 206.18 crore today. Investor wealth rose by Rs 5.92 lakh crore during the period.

The sharp rise in the benchmark indices came in the last two sessions after government lifted the embargo on the grant of GOI business to private lenders on January 24.

Sensex ended 1,030 points higher at 50,781 and Nifty zoomed 274.20 points to close at 14,982.

The indices continued to rise in today's session too, though with reduced momentum with Sensex ending 257 points higher at 50,039 and Nifty gaining 115 points to 15,097.

Investor wealth rose by Rs 2.2 lakh crore in trade today.

On Sensex, ONGC, NTPC, RIL, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers rising up to 4.66% , while ICICI Bank, Nestle, L&T, Kotak Bank, Titan and HDFC were among the top losers falling up to 2.10%.

Number of shares hitting upper circuit stood at 322 against 221 falling to their lower circuits on BSE.

Market breadth was positive with 1752 shares rising, 1,213 shares falling and 163 shares remaining unchanged on BSE.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "The market showed further continuation in today's date on the back of specific strength in PSU, Energy and Commodity stocks. However, indices retreat from higher levels mainly due to hefty gains of 4 percent the last two days. Technically, we feel that the market is opening the window of consolidation between the broader range of 15350/52000 and 14850/50350 levels."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty rose for the second day with an upgap, but did not close at its intra day highs. In case we see a down gap opening and the gap is not filled soon, it could mean a near term top for the markets. However, the broader market is in good shape with advance decline ratio being hugely positive and BSE Smallcap index touching its all-time high. On up moves, Nifty could face resistance at 15176-15188 band."