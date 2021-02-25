Top gainers today: 5 shares rise up to 5%; ONGC, NTPC, RIL, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank

In a volatile trading session, equity market indices erased early gains amid significant volatility of F&O expiry day and ended bullish for third straight session. Tracking positive cues from global equities, the S&P 30-share index BSE Sensex ended 257 points higher at 51,039 and Nifty gained 115 points to settle at 15,097.

Trading was volatile as the February 2021 F&O contracts expire today, 25 February 2021. Sectorally, except for financial services and FMCG, all the other indices ended with decent gains. The metal index ended almost 4% higher, while media, realty and PSU Banking indices rose 1.5% each.

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. ONGC

The top gainer on both the bourses closed 4.66% higher at Rs 119 on BSE and 4.5% higher on NSE at Rs 118.75. The stock has risen 13% in the last 4 days. Today, the share price gained 6% intraday to hit a new 52 week high of Rs 120.5. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1.49 lakh crore as of today's session. It has risen 7% in one week, 30% in one month and 27% year-to-date.

2. NTPC

Shares of state-owned company NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) were trading as top gainers on BSE and NSE today. The NTPC stock gained 6.63% today to hit an intraday high of Rs 110.1 and also traded 4.41% away from 52 week high of Rs 112.4. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 1.04 lakh crore as of today's session. NTPC stock price is trading higher than 20, 100, and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 and 50-day moving averages. The stock has, however, fallen 1.9% in one week, 2.44% in one month and 13% in one year. The stock closed 4.55% higher at Rs 107.95 on BSE and 4.84% higher at Rs 108.20 on NSE.

3. Reliance Industries

Shares of multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries traded as the top gainer on BSE and NSE. The stock closed 3.84% higher at Rs 2,114.85 on BSE and 4.17% higher at Rs 2,147 on NSE. RIL stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2140, rising 3.6% on BSE. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. RIL's market capitalisation by the closing bell stood at Rs 13.59 lakh crore today. RIL shares have risen 3.8% in a week, 10.5% in one month and 51% in one year.

4. Axis Bank

The stock of the private lender ended 2.94% higher at Rs 770.80 on BSE. The banking stock touched an intraday high of Rs 783.25 and traded 3.15% away from 52 week high of Rs 800. The market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Axis Bank share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock price of Axis Bank has risen 16% in one month and 5% in one year.

5. IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares were trading as top gainers on both BSE and NSE over Thursday's trade. Shares of IndusInd Bank climbed 4.58% to an intraday high of Rs 1119.2. The stock price of IndusInd Bank has risen 6% in one week and 30% in one month. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 0.85 lakh crore today. The stock of the private lender touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,153.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 235.60. Shares of IndusInd Bank trade higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock closed 3.7% higher at Rs 1,109.75 on BSE and 3.7% higher at Rs 1,110 on NSE.

In Thursday's volatile trading session, Nestle, L&T, Kotak Bank, Titan and HDFC were among the top losers.

Yesterday, Sensex rose 1,030 points to end at 50,781 and Nifty zoomed 274.20 points to close at 14,982. Last Tuesday, Sensex hit a record high of 52,516 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,431.

Meanwhile, the NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.2 per cent to 22.89. BSE's market capitalisation stood at Rs 206 lakh crore in today's session.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is positive on the BSE, with 1782 shares rising, 1,171 shares falling and a total of 175 shares remaining unchanged.

