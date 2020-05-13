Investors gain Rs 3 lakh crore after PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore Covid relief package

Investors gained nearly Rs 3 lakh crore today as Sensex opened over 1,000 points higher on Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus pacakage announced by Modi government to support the coronavirus-hit economy.

Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 125.44 lakh crore today compared to the previous session's market cap of Rs 122.69 lakh crore. That led the market cap to rise by Rs 2.75 lakh crore. While Sensex opened 1110 points higher at 32,841, Nifty gained 388 points to 9,584. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 were trading in green. On Nifty, 44 stocks were trading in green.

However, Sensex is still down 22% or 9072 points since the beginning of this year. Similarly, Nifty has lost 22.25% or 2707 points during the same period as coronavirus crisis roiled global markets since February this year.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank (6.75%), Larsen & Toubro (6.16%), Axis Bank (5.50% ) and Hero MotoCorp (5.09%) were the top Sensex gainers. On Nifty, ICICI Bank (6.69%), Larsen & Toubro (6.43%), and M&M (5.84%) were the top gainers.

On BSE, 127 stocks hit their upper circuit against 83 touching their lower circuit. Total 16 stocks hit fresh 52 week highs against 17 touching their fresh 452 week low.

Mid cap and small cap indices were trading over 1% higher at 11,534 and 10,718 on BSE. Banking and capital goods stocks led the gains with BSE bankex rising 947 points to 22,519.

BSE capital goods index too gained 445 points at 11,573. Auto index climbed 400 points to 13,287.

