Share Market Live: Sensex logs fresh peak at 41,809, Nifty touches 12,293; YES Bank, HeroMotoCorp, SBI top gainers

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains to touch their all-time highs today, led by gains in index-heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank and SBI amid uninterrupted foreign fund inflow. Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,809 and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,293 today. During Friday's session,BSE index was trading 102.51 points higher at 41,776.43 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 22.70 points to 12,282.40. Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, TCS, L&T and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on Friday. On the other hand, Vedanta , Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and HUL were among the top losers, trading in the red. Among sectors, gains in metal, media, auto, banking and IT were capped by losses in FMCG, pharma, financial and realty scrips. The market rally may be fuelled by hopes of a budget stimulus to spur economic growth, according to experts. Further persistent foreign fund inflow also kept market on a high. Domestic indices also followed the bullish trend from global key indices that traded higher after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial US-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions falls 1%

12: 00 PM

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited has appointed Justice TS Thakur as the Head of Investigation to monitor the ongoing forensic investigation commenced by the company.

He was the Chief Justice of India from December 3, 2015 to January 4, 2017.

The Forensic Investigation will be greatly benefited from the oversight, guidance and opinion of a legal illuminary like him, the filing added.

Sahres of CG Power and Industrial Solutions traded at Rs 11.05, declining 1% on BSE today.

YES Bank top gainer today

11: 40 AM

YES Bank share staged a strong recovery from the top Sensex loser position to become the top gainer today amid buzz that the lender was likely to announce its much-awaited qualified institutional placement (QIP) soon.

Givng up early losses, YES Bank share price has touched an intraday high of Rs 51.9, rising 4.01% on BSE today.

JM Financial rises over 5%

11: 35 AM

JM Financial said its subsidiary JM Financial Products Ltd will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

JM Financial Products Limited (JMFPL) has filed the Tranche II prospectus for its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with the Registrar of Companies, BSE and Sebi, JM Financial said in a filing.

"The said Tranche II prospectus is dated July 31, 2019 and pertains to the public issue of secured NCDs with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, which is within the shelf limit," JM Financial said in the filing.

Following the news, shares of JM Financial touched an intraday high of Rs 97, rising 5.55% on BSE.

Market Update

11: 30 AM

According to experts, the market rally may be fuelled by hopes of a budget stimulus to spur economic growth. The positive momentum is premised on improvement in earnings on the back of tailwinds from lower corporate tax rate, good monsoon, transmission of lower interest rates and benefits of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in the new year, they said. Further, persistent foreign fund inflow also kept market on a high, as per traders.

Gainers and Losers

11: 20 AM

Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, TCS, L&T and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on Friday. On the other hand, Vedanta , Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and HUL were among the top losers, trading in the red.

Market Update

11: 15 AM

Domestic market traded higher on Friday, led by gains in index-heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank and SBI amid uninterrupted foreign fund inflow. BSE index was trading 102.51 points higher at 41,776.43 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 22.70 points to 12,282.40.

Global Market Update

11: 00 AM

Asian shares hovered near 18-month highs on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer in early trade and Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1%

On Wall Street, US stocks touched records again as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial US-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47%, followed by S&P 500 that hit a sixth straight record high at 0.44% gain and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

Rupee opens lower

10 : 55 PM

The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 12 paise to 71.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.15 showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Thursday had closed at 71.03 against the US dollar.

FII and DII action on Thursday

10: 45 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive with net buying logged at Rs 739.43 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 493.95 crore on Thursday.

Bharat Bond ETF NFO to close today

10: 30 AM

The Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund (ETF), opened for public subscription on December 12 and the issue would close on December 20. The government aims to raise Rs 15,000 crore through this new fund offer (NFO), which is managed by Edelweiss Asset Management Company. Investors can subscribe to the ETF with a minimum unit size of Rs 1,000. The NFO was subscribed 1.7 times on its first day of allotment. Investors who have missed the bond ETF's allotment process through NFO can apply tomorrow, the last day of the bidding process.

Mutual fund house UTI AMC files for IPO with SEBI

10: 15 AM

UTI Asset Management Company, India's biggest public sector mutual fund house, has filed draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator SEBI to float an initial public offering. After Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and HDFC Asset Management, it would be the third entity from the mutual funds industry to go public.

UTI AMC is estimated to raise around Rs 3,800-4,800 crore through IPO. SBI, Bank of Baroda and LIC will sell 1.04 crore shares each, while PNB and T Rowe Price International will offload 38.03 lakh shares

Indices hit record high

10: 00 AM

Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,809 and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,293 today

Stocks in the news

9: 45 AM

JM Financial, RITES, Bajaj Finance, Gujarat Gas, NMDC among others are the top stocks to watch out for Friday's trading session

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Sensex started 10 points higher at 41,680 and Nifty traded 9 points higher at 12,261.

Last Close

9: 00 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains to close at their all-time highs today. Sensex ended 115 points higher at 41,673.92 and Nifty traded 38 points higher at 12,259 by Thursday's closing bell. During Thursday's session, Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,719 and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,268 today. Among sectors, gains in FMCG and IT were capped by losses in metal, pharma, financial and realty scrips.

