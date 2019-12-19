Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 50 points, Nifty at 12,220; YES Bank declines 2%

Share Market LIVE: Ending six straight sessions of bullish momentum, domestic key indices Sensex and Nifty traded on a muted note on Thursday, tracking global equities. Retreating from its record high, Sensex traded 44 points lower at 41,513 and Nifty50 fell 22 points to trade at 12,198. During yesterday's session, Sensex hit a record high of 41,614 and Nifty rose to 12,237, a fresh peak for the index. Among sectors, gains in FMCG and IT were capped by losses in metal, pharma, auto, bank and infra scrips. YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers in Thursday's early trade. M&M, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, TCS and HUL were the top gainers.Dalal Street had a subdued opening and traded on a choppy note later, tracking global investors that turned cautious over US President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Stock in focus today

10: 20 AM

Lux Industries, JK Paper, NALCO, L&T Finance Holdings, IDBI Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for Thursday's trading session.

Read more

YES Bank top loser

10: 10 AM

YES Bank shares fell nearly 4% on Thursday's early trade after ratings firm India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded YES Bank's long-term issuer rating to 'IND A' from 'IND A+' and its short-term issuer rating to 'IND A1' from 'IND A1+'. Following the news, share price of YES Bank touched an intraday low of Rs 45 apiece, slipping 3.74% on BSE.

Rupee opens lower

10: 00 AM

At the interbank foreign exchange, Indian rupee, the domestic currency depreciated marginally to 70.98 against the US dollar in morning session.

Read more

Sectors Today

9: 55AM

Among sectors, gains in FMCG and IT were capped by losses in metal, pharma, auto, bank and infra scrips.

Gainers and Losers

9: 40 AM

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack falling up to 2.46 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, M&M was the top gainer, rising up to 1.26 per cent. HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, TCS and HUL were also trading in the green.

US President Trump gets impeached

9: 30 AM

In a historic move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.

Read more

Market Opens Lower

9: 20 AM

Bnechmark key indices Sensex and Nifty started on a muted note on Thursday, tracking global equities. Sensex traded 44 points lower at 41,513 and Nifty50 fell 22 points to trade at 12,198. According to traders, global investors turned cautious after US Donald Trump became the third President in US history to be impeached.

FII and DII action on Wednesday

9: 15 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,836.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Global Market Update

9: 10 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a flat on account of global cues, tracking Asian stocks that traded lower after the year's biggest run-up. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 28259, down 22 points.

On Wall Street too, US stocks closed mostly lower. Investors were closely watching proceedings on impeachment of Donald Trump as the House of Representatives charged him with abuse of power and obstruction.

Last Close

9: 00 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the second consectuive session to close at their all-time highs today. Sensex ended 206 points higher at 41,558 against previous close of 41,352. Similarly, Nifty gained 56 points to 12,221 compared to last close of 12,165. During the day, Sensex hit a record high of 41,614 and Nifty rose to 12,237, a fresh peak for the index.

Read more