Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 91 points, Nifty below 12,200; IOC, Bharti Airtel top losers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note today ahead of the expiry of December futures and options (F&O) contracts. While Sensex fell 8 points to 41453 with 18 components in the red, Nifty lost 4 points to 12,210. Later, Sensex and Nifty lost some ground on decline in banking and capital goods stocks. While Sensex fell 91 points to 41,396, Nifty was down 26 points to 12,189. Capital goods and banking stocks led the losses with their BSE indices declining 88 points and 82 points, respectively. BSE oil and gas index also fell 83 points to 14,627. Metal stocks helped to limit losses with BSE metal index rising 115 points to 10,271.

Here's a look at market action today.

11: 30 am: Sensex falls 91 points to 41,396, Nifty loses 26 points to 12,189.

10: 45 am: Eveready Industries stock hit the upper circuit of 10% in trade today after Delhi High Court allowed the firm to go ahead with the sale of its property in Hyderabad. The stock rose 9.92% to Rs 59.30 compared to previous close of Rs 53.95 on BSE.

10: 20 am : Sensex loses 20 points to 41,442, Nifty falls 7 points to 12,206.

9: 50 AM: Market heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.24% higher at Rs 1,549 on BSE.

9: 40 am: Reliance Industries stock saw the maximum turnover of Rs 18.08 crore with 1.17 lakh shares traded on BSE. Other gainers in terms of turnover were Tata Steel (Rs 12.14 crore), SBI (Rs 5.25 crore) and Maruti (Rs 4.10 crore).

9: 33 am: Rupee opened flat at 71.27 per dollar.

9: 32 am : Market breadth was positive with 890 stocks trading higher compared to 610 falling on BSE.

9: 30 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 114.38 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 345 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:25 am: Tata Steel (1.18%), M&M (1.02%) and Nestle India (0.50%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 20 am : Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (0.72%), ONGC (0.60%) and NTPC (0.48%).

9: 20 am: Indian commodities, equity, derivatives and currency markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Christmas.

9: 15 am: On Tuesday, Sensex closed 181 points lower at 41,461 and NSE Nifty ended 50 points lower to 12,212.