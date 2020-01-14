Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn volatile; CG Power, Coffee Day Enterprises fall 5%

Share Market LIVE: After rising to fresh record levels for the two consecutive sessions, equity indices finally eased bullish momentum to open flat and later fell marginally on Tuesday, on back of weak macro data released yesterday. Yes Bank was the top loser on Nifty this morning, while Wipro was the top gainer ahead of Q3 earnings, rising 1.15% on NSE. BSE S&P Sensex traded 20 points lower at 41,820 and NSE Nift50 traded 11 points lower at 12,317. On Monday, after rallying to a record peak of 41,899 the 30-share BSE S&P Sensex closed highest ever, rising 259 points to 41,859 level and Nifty settled at a new closing peak of 12,329, rising 72 points by the closing bell. The broader index NSE Nifty scaled a high of 12,337. Globally, equity indices traded near record highs ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-US trade deal tomorrow, on January 15, 2020. Moreover, fall in oil price have kept market sentiments boosted. On domestic grounds, investors are also awaiting December quarterly earnings numbers to be released during the day's trade.

National Plastic Technologies gains over 4% ahead of Q3 results

11: 45 AM

National Plastic Technologies opened with a gain of 4.93% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 36.2,ahead of December quarterly earnings scheduled to be released today.

Tata Elxsi rises 3.2% post Q3 results

11: 40 AM

Shares of Tata Elxsi rose 3.2% intraday to the high of Rs 919.9 on BSE after the company reported a strong quarter with a 9.7% revenue growth and 44.9% profit before tax growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Company said its 'Transportation' business segment grew 10.4% QoQ, while its 'Healthcare' vertical grew 40.6% QoQ. Media and Communications delivered another quarter of steady growth at5.3% QoQ and its design business also showed strong growth at 9.9% QoQ. "This performance was led by strong execution and ramp-ups in large deals won in the previous quarters, along with the addition of leading customers and wins in the electric vehicles, medical devices and the OTT segments," said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

Rupee trades higher

11: 30 AM

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 70.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as sign of easing tensions between the US and China strengthened investor sentiments.

The United States on Monday removed the currency manipulator label it imposed on China last summer and forex traders believe it as a sign of easing tensions between the two economic powers after nearly two years of conflict.

Mindtree rises over 2%

11: 20 AM

Mindtree share price rose in early trade as the firm is set to announce its earnings for Q3 later in the day. Share price of Mindtree gained up to 2.38% to Rs 859.7 compared to the previous close of Rs 839.75 on BSE. Mindtree stock has risen 3.72% in last three days . Market cap of Mindtree stood at Rs 14,131 crore on BSE.

Gold declines Rs 218 today

11: 00 AM

Gold prices in India fell lower, tracking bearish trend from abroad on Tuesday backed by signs of easing tensions between the US and China.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading Rs 218 points or 0.55% lower at Rs 39,328 per 10 gram today. It made an intraday low of 39,262.00 and high of 39,500.00 today. Retail gold in India traded near Rs 40K value on Tuesday.

Compared to its highest level of Rs 41,293 per 10 gm recorded on January 8, 2020, gold prices in the domestic market has fallen over 2,000 per 10 gram in a week.

10: 50 AM

Shares of First Source Solutions rose 4.6% to the intraday high of Rs 43.25 on BSE after the company announced that Vipul Khanna has been appointed the MD and CEO of the company. Special resolution was passed with requisite majority through postal ballot in a board meeting.

CG Power, Coffee Day Ent lock at 5% lower circuit

10: 30 AM

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Coffee Day Enterprises locked 5% lower circuit on Tuesday after stock exhanges BSE and NSE released statements announcing that they will suspend trading in shares of cafe chain operator Coffee Day Enterprises and fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions from February 3 for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results.

The exchanges said these firms have not submitted the financial results for June 2019 and September 2019 quarter and/or not paid the fine amount levied for the non-compliance, as required under the listing norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). However, if companies comply with the provisions of listing norms on or before January 29, trading in its securities will not be suspended, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

YES Bank top loser today

10: 25 AM

YES Bank shares fell nearly 8% to the intraday low of Rs 38.75 on BSE today. Lender's share srae trading 9.5 points higher to the 52-week low, recorded at Rs 29.05 on BSE.

In the latest update, brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities on maintained 'sell' call on the Yes Bank stock and cut its target to Rs 40 from Rs 55 earlier. The brokerage firm said that fundraising delay have raised concerns on near-to-medium-term prospects and added that the lender's earnings will likely be very volatile in the medium term.

Recently, the stock has been under investor's focus after the lender on January 10 said Uttam Prakash Agarwal, independent director and chairman of YES Bank's Audit Committee, has resigned. The lender said it was reviewing 'fit and proper' status of Agarwal for appointment on the board as directed by the Reserve Bank of India and he quit prior to the commencement of proceedings of the meeting.

In the meanwhile, the company's board on the same date approved raising Rs 10,000 crore fresh capital via a mix of debt and equity. The private lender also said that it would not proceed with the offer made by Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings.

Cipla rises 1%

10 : 15 AM

Share of Cipla rose 1.5% in trade after the pharma major announced it has received approval from drug regulator UDFDA for a drug used to treat epilepsy, Fibromyalgia & anxiety disorder.

Edelweiss gains 2%

10: 10 AM

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services gained in trade today after company said it has received a communication from the office of the Enforcement Directorate to represent and appear before them on January 15, 2020 and the company shall do the needful. Following the latest update by the company, shares of Edelweiss Financial rose 2.6% to the day's high of Rs 112.90 on BSE.

IRCTC rises over 4%

10 : 05 AM

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) rose in the early trade after the state run railway major said that Ministry of Railways has given its approval to IRCTC for operating 82901/82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express (6 days a week). The train will see its inaugural run on January 17, 2020 and start its commercial run from January 19, 2020. Following the news, IRCTC share price today climbed 4.16% to the intraday high of Rs 978 on BSE.

Wipro rises over 1% ahead of Q3 results

9: 55 AM

Shares of IT major Wipro Ltd rose 1.17% on Tuesday's early trade to Rs 257.90 on BSE, ahead of its quarterly earnings report, scheduled to be released later in the day.

Rupee opens higher

9: 30 AM

Indian rupee, the currency benchmark, traded 0.5 paise higher at 70.74 per US dollar, against the last closing of 70.86 per dollar. India's Rupee is currently trading at a 2 month high as investment risk appetite of currency traders improved further.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

After rising to fresh record levels for the two consecutive sessions, equity indices finally eased bullish momentum to open flat and later fell marginally on Tuesday, amid December quarter earnings season. Wipro was the top gainer ahead of Q3 earnings, rising 1.15% on NSE, while Yes Bank was the top loser on Nifty this morning. BSE S&P Sensex traded 20 points lower at 41,820 and NSE Nift50 traded 11 points lower at 12,317.

9: 15 AM

India's retail inflation in December stood at 7.35 percent. Retail inflation for November was seen at 5.54 percent.Retail inflation has now breached RBI's medium term target of 4 percent for the third straight month.

Food price grew 14.1 percent in December against 10 percent in November, while Vegetables inflation for December stood at 60.5 percent against 36 percent in November. Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 4.36 percent in December against 3.71 percent a month ago.

December CPI core inflation came in at 3.7 percent. The RBI also revised downwards its GDP growth target for current financial year from 6.1 percent in the October policy to 5 percent.

Pre-open trade on Tuesday

9: 10 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty have opened marginally higher on Tuesday. BSE S&P Sensex trades 20 points higher at 41,883 and NSE Nift50 trades 3 points up at 12,333.

Global Market Update

8: 55 AM

Globally, equity indices traded near record highs ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-US trade deal tomorrow, on January 15, 2020.

Boosted by trade and earnings optimism, Wall Street indices hit record highs on Monday's trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to end at 28,907.05, while the S&P 500 gained 0.70% to 3,288.13, its highest close ever.

Tracking overseas trend, Asian share markets rose on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan opened at an all-time high and drifted higher, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.8% and hit its highest point in a month. SGX Nifty Futures on the Singaporean Exchange, traded up 20 points at 12,378, indicating a positive start for the domestic market.

Market Update

8: 45 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open to a strong note on Tuesday, on account of positive global key indices. On domestic grounds, investors are also awaiting December quarterly earnings numbers to be released during the day's trade.

Stocks in the news

8: 30 AM

Stocks in the news: Wipro, Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, IRCTC among others are the top stocks to watch out for Tuesday's trading session

FII/ DII action on Monday

8: 25 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive with net buying logged at Rs 68.24 crore from Indian equities and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) too bought Rs 47.17 crore on Monday.

Last Close

8: 15 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at record all time highs on Monday propelled by gains in IT stocks amid positive domestic and global cues.

On Monday, after rallying to a record peak of 41,899 the 30-share BSE S&P Sensex closed highest ever, rising 259 points to 41,859 level and Nifty settled at a new closing peak of 12,329, rising 72 points by the closing bell. The broader index NSE Nifty scaled a high of 12,337.

Factors such as signing of first phase of US-China trade deal this week, Infosys reporting strong earnings in Q3 and positive domestic macro data helped Sensex, Nifty scale fresh closing highs in trade today.

