Stocks to watch: Wipro, Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, IRCTC among others

Stocks in focus: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

Q3 Earnings: Wipro, Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Network 18, Tata Steel Bsl, National Plastic Technologies, Shiva Cement, TV18 Broadcast are among the listed companies that are scheduled to post their December quarterly earnings today.

IRCTC: The state-run company said that Ministry of Railways has given its approval to IRCTC for operating 82901/82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express (6 days a week). This train will have its inaugural run on 17 January 2020 and will start its commercial run from 19 January 2020.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company board has approved the shares buyback for up to 57.14 lakh equity shares fully paid-up of Rs 10 per equity share representing up to 1.13 % of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the company at a price of Rs 210, payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 120 crore, being 4.69% and 5.42% of the fully paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves.

Tata Elxsi: Company said in a filing that it has delivered another strong quarter with a 9.7% revenue growth and 44.9% profit before tax growth quarter-on-quarter basis. Company's 'Transportation' business segment grew 10.4% QoQ, while its 'Healthcare' vertical grew 40.6% QoQ. Media and Communications delivered another quarter of steady growth at5.3% QoQ and its design business also showed strong growth at 9.9% QoQ. "This performance was led by strong execution and ramp-ups in large deals won in the previous quarters, along with the addition of leading customers and wins in the electric vehicles, medical devices and the OTT segments," said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

First Source Solutions: Vipul Khanna has been appointed the MD and CEO of the company. Special resolution was passed with requisite majority through postal ballot in a board meeting.

Coffee Day Enterprises, CG Power: Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will suspend trading in shares of cafe chain operator Coffee Day Enterprises and fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions from February 3 for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results. The exchanges said these firms have not submitted the financial results for June 2019 and September 2019 quarter and/or not paid the fine amount levied for the non-compliance, as required under the listing norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). However, if companies comply with the provisions of listing norms on or before January 29, trading in its securities will not be suspended, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.