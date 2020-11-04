Share Market Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty at 11,870; Infosys, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 4: Market indices traded on a bullish note on Wednesday, tracking gains in IT stocks, ahead of the outcome of the US presidential elections. Sensex gained 305 points to 40,566 and Nifty gained by 72 points by 11,885. Indian market is likely to keep a close watch on the ongoing results of the US Presidential elections today. Challenger Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are involved in a close electoral fight where economic recovery and handling of the pandemic are key issues among the voters in the world's oldest democracy.

The results will be a key factor in deciding the directions of Indian market which has seen volatile movement of late. However, Tuesday was an exception when Sensex and Nifty closed 1.25% higher buoyed by a rally in global equities ahead of the results of US elections. Global investors were closely watching the outcome of US elections on Tuesday, hoping a win by challenger Joe Biden in the presidential race might lead to more economic stimulus for the coronavirus-hit economy.

Taking cues from global markets on Tuesday, Sensex ended 503 points higher at 40,261 and Nifty rose 144 points to 11,813.

Here's a look at the updates of the action on BSE, NSE and global markets today

10.50 AM: India's trade deficit for Oct month

India's trade deficit in October narrows to US$ 8.78bn, exports fall 5% India's exports declined 5.4 per cent to $24.82 billion in October. Imports also fell 11.6 per cent to $33.6 billion during October. India was thus a net importer in October 2020 with a trade deficit of $8.78 billion, as compared to trade deficit of $11.76 billion in October 2019, an improvement by 25.3 per cent.

10. 40 AM: Investors pull back on market uncertainty

Investors were pulling back on expectations for big swings in U.S. stocks on Tuesday, looking for market uncertainty to recede after Election Day. The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's "fear gauge," declined as the S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% in part on anticipation of a clear presidential election outcome.

10. 36 AM: Top gainers and losers

Infosys, followed by Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS were among the top gainers on Sensex today. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC, and ITC were among the laggards.

10. 24 AM: Market update

10. 10 AM: Market outlook

HDFC Securities said in its note,"Markets turned cautious on Wednesday, paring sharp early gains as results from the U.S. Presidential election hinted at a close race with no clear winner yet in sight. However, the outcome of US Presidential elections which will be known earliest by Nov 04 late night IST will also impact the sentiments and near term trend of the markets. On upmoves 11837-11899 could offer resistance while on downmoves 11723-11749 could offer support to the Nifty."

10. 02 AM: Nifty technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,: 11950 is the level to watch out for; if we can get past this, the markets could attempt 12100-12200 as a target in the near term and 12300-12400 in the medium term. On the downside, 11600 is now a good support for the market.

9. 50 AM: Gold outlook

Commenting on Gold outlook, Hareesh V, Head of commodity research said,"Gold continues to be choppy ahead of the uncertain results of US presidential election and a volatile currency market. Meanwhile, hopes of more fiscal stimulus measures, escalating US - China trade tensions and rising new pandemic cases continues to offer lower level support to the yellow metal.

Prices remain inside $1840-1920 an ounce levels and breaking any of the sides would suggest a fresh direction to the metal."

9. 40 AM: Global markets

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed modestly higher on Friday in choppy trading while the Dow ended lower on the day as investors weighed the potential for additional fiscal stimulus.

European markets, however, closed 2% higher each. Over in Europe, cases have also surged, with Spanish government on Sunday declaring a national state of emergency.

In Asian indices, except Hang Seng , all the indices turned bullish by the first hour of session here.

9. 36 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance Smart Money: NSE-NIFTY rose to 5-day closing high post a breakout from its 20-day EMA. Yesterday, strength across the rate sensitive sectors supported the up-move. Overall market breadth remained positive during the day. Its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart reversed from their oversold zone and positively poised. Index will witness high volatility amidst key global event. On the higher side, its psychological hurdle point-12,000 level will cap the up-move. In case of decline, the index will find major support at 11,550 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,746 and then at 11,678 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,859 and then at 11,904 levels.

9. 22 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex gained 185 points to 40,450 and Nifty gained by 53 points by 11,865.

9.10 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,274.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,100.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 November, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Earnings Today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. State Bank of India, Lupin, HPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Asahi India Glass, Balrampur Chini Mills, BASF India, Gati, Godrej Agrovet, Greenply Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, Indian Hotels, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant Life Sciences, Jyothy Labs, Kalpataru Power Transmission, KEC International, Nelco, Nilkamal, Pidilite Industries, Praj Industries, SRF, Thermax, United Spirits among others will announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

8. 40 AM: Global markets

Global equities were mixed today as U.S. Presidential election hinted at a close race with no clear winner yet in sight

In Asia, some benchmarks were mixed in early trading Wednesday. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was up 1.4%, while the Kospi in Seoul was was up 0.3%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

8:30 AM: Closing

On Tuesday, S&P 500 rose 58.92 points, or 1.8%, to 3,369.16 for its second straight healthy gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 554.98, or 2.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.9%. Futures for the indexes slipped as election results began trickling in.

