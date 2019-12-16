Stocks in focus: YES Bank, Cipla, Magma Fincorp, JM Financial, Shriram Transport, ArcelorMittal and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

YES Bank: The stock price of the bank has risen nearly 10% in last three days amid uncertainty over the names of final investors to be picked by the cash-starved lender for fund infusion.

Cipla: The company has acquired the brand name and trademark rights for Vysov (Vildagliptin and Metformin) of the anti-diabetic drug, Vildagliptin for the Indian market.

Vildagliptin is an orally active, potent and selective DPP-4 inhibitor that improves glycemic control in patients primarily by enhancing pancreatic islet functions. The drug is backed by strong clinical data & is therefore a widely prescribed antidiabetic medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major on Monday announced increase in price of Metronidazole formulations.

"This is to inform you that National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority in public interest, notified one-time price increase of 50% from the present ceiling price of several formulations including four formulations of Metronidazole manufactured by the company," the company's filing read.

The company plans to implement the price increase from the next manufacturing batch. The impact of which could be to the tune of 5% of the domestic formulations sales for an entire financial year.

Magma Fincorp: Credit rating firm ICRA revised rating outlook on Magma Housing Fin's Non-Convertible Debenture Programme (NCDs) to 'negative' from 'stable'.

JM Financial: The company's board meet is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, to consider fund-raising by way of issue of equity shares or any other instrument like qualified institution's placement, private placement/preferential issue/public issue of equity/debt securities or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subjected to such approvals.

Shriram Transport: Global ratings firm S&P has revised company's outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'

ArcelorMittal: The company announced that it has today completed the acquisition of Essar Steel & simultaneously established a joint venture with Nippon Steel, called ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

LIC Housing Finance: Company said it has made timely payment of interest amounting to Rs 71.4 crore for a Non-Convertible Debenture. It has made another interst payment of Rs 84.46 crore for NCDs.