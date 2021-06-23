Stocks in news: Jet Airways, Pfizer, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp and more

Sensex and Nifty were set to open higher today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 51 points higher at 15,821. On Tuesday, Sensex settled 14.25 points higher at 52,588 amid profit booking. Nifty rose 26.25 points to end at 15,772.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Hero MotoCorp: The auto firm will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1, 2021. The prices have been increased due to rising commodity prices.

Jet Airways: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan provided by the Kalrock-Jalan consortium for Jet Airways. The two-member bench approached the plan with riders.

IDBI Bank: The government has invited proposals to appoint legal and transacation advisors for strategic stake sale in the lender , boosting efforts to meet its ambitious Rs 1.75 trillion disinvestment target for this fiscal year.

Infosys: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Infosys representatives to review technical issues that plague the new income tax e-filing portal. Sitharaman has asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time. The new income tax portal e-filing portal had gone live on June 7, 2021.

HDFC Bank: Private sector lender HDFC Bank announced that it would hire 500 people over the next two years as part of a special project to improve its IT infrastructure.

Pfizer Ltd: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the US-based drug maker is final stages to sign an agreement with Indian government to supply COVID-19 vaccines.

Vodafone Idea: The telco aid it was offering voice and data benefits for low-income group users to reconnect back, as they resume work amid lockdown relaxation.

NMDC: The metal firm reported a manifold rise in its net profit to Rs 2,838 crore in Q4 against Rs 351-crore net profit during the January-March period of the financial year 2019-20.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group firm has been excluded from investment by Norway's largest pension fund, KLP and the KLP Funds with effect from June 2021.

Siemens: Wipro Lighting announced to partner Enlighted, a Siemens group firm, to provide an internet of things (IoT)-based solution for commercial buildings and make workplaces smarter.

Sobha: The realty firm reported a 65 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 17.9 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 50.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Minda Industries: The auto components maker said it will acquire 51 per cent stake in Uzbekistan-based automotive lighting manufacture UZ Chasys for around Rs 58 crore.