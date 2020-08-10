Stocks in news: Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Siemens, Punjab & Sind Bank, Concor

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Titan, Power Grid, IPCA Labs, Bank of Baroda, AstraZeneca Pharma, TTK Prestige among others.

Cipla: Company reported a 26.58% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 566.04 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 447.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Siemens: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.9 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly due to lower revenues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year-ago period, the company logged a profit of Rs 250.1 crore, a BSE filing said.

IndusInd Bank: Lender said it has acquired 7.82 per cent stake in battery maker Eveready Industries by invoking pledged shares following loan default.

Lupin, Sun Pharma: Leading drug makers Lupin and Sun Pharma are recalling different products in the US, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB): Company said its net loss widened to Rs 116.89 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to mounting bad loans.

NTPC: Company said it has achieved 100 billion units (BU) of cumulative power generation mark during the ongoing fiscal.

Concor: Company said its consolidated profit fell 75.97% to Rs 58.26 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020 as against a consolidated profit of Rs 242.51 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Earnings Today: Titan, Power Grid, IPCA Labs, Bank of Baroda, AstraZeneca Pharma, TTK Prestige, Akzo Nobel, KEC International, HEG, Cochin Shipyard, Ujjivan Financial Services, Equitas Holdings, Aban Offshore, Coffee Day Enterprises and Caplin Point Labs, among others will announce their Q1 results today.