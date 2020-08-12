Stocks in news: HDFC, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy, Adani Ports, JMC Projects

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, Cummins, Advanced Enzyme, Aster DM Healthcare, Natco Pharma among others.

HDFC: Company raised Rs 10,000 crore via QIP and Rs 3,693 crore via NCDs.

Minda Industries: Company has set a rights issue priced at Rs 250 per share, with rights entitlement ratio of 1:27. The issue will open on August 25 and close on September 8.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Company said its board plans to meet t on August 14 to consider and approve availing debt at REIT Trust level by way of issuance of NCDs/ debt securities.

Eicher Motors: Company board has approved sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

Dr Reddy: Company has recieved US FDA nod for generic of cancer drug, Faslodex.

Wipro: Company has completed the acquisition of Salesforce partner 4C.

ONGC: The company has allotted NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore.

JMC Projects: The company has received new orders of Rs 1,363 crore which include building projects in South India totaling Rs 1,169 crore and water supply project in Bihar of Rs 194 crore.

Muthoot Finance: The company board has sought shareholders nod to increase borrowing limit to Rs 75,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore on August 19.

Adani Ports & SEZ: The company reported net profit down by 26.2% at Rs 757.8 crore in Q1FY21 from Rs 1,028.7 crore in Q1FY20. Company's revenue declined 19% to Rs 2,292.7 crore from Rs 2,794.5 crore, YoY.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company's net profit declined 89.2% to Rs 2.87 crore from Rs 26.9 crore YoY. Company's revenue fell 29.6% to Rs 143.1 crore from Rs 203.3 crore, YoY.

Star Cement: Company reported a 48.4% fall in Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 43.3 crore as against Rs 83.9 crore in Q1FY20. Company's revenue declined 36.6% to Rs 292 crore from Rs 460.9 crore, YoY.

Earnings today: Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, Thermax, Aarti Industries, Advanced Enzyme, Aster DM Healthcare, Balaji Amines, Brigade Enterprises, Century Plyboards, Cummins India, eClerx Services, Graphite India, GSFC, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Indostar Capital Finance, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Natco Pharma, NCC, Sundram Fasteners, Transport Corporation of India among others will report Q1 earnings today.