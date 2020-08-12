Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 245 points, Nifty at 11,254; Cipla, Dr Reddy, Bajaj twins top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 12: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Wednesday, amid negative global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 100 points lower, indicating negative trend in domestic grounds today. BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 218 points lower at 38,188 and NSE Nifty 50 as falling 72 points higher at 11,250. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, Cummins, Advanced Enzyme, Aster DM Healthcare, Natco Pharma will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 244 points higher at 38,407 and Nifty closed 52 points higher at 11,322

10.05 AM: 9. 55 AM: Global cues

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower on Wednesday after Wall Street dipped amid growing uncertainty about an additional round of US fiscal stimulus. In Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday on growing uncertainty about fiscal stimulus deal in Washington.

9. 42 AM: FII/ DII data

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,013.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,415.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 August, provisional data showed.

9. 33 AM: IIP Data

India's industrial output contracted to 16.6% in June as against a 1.3% growth year-on-year (YoY), as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on August 11.

9. 23 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Smart Money in its note said,"NSE-NIFTY rose to five month high continuing its daily rising trend. As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact on the index, as its key technical indicator has remained in favour of bulls. However near-term consolidation or a minor decline cannot be ruled out as the index has once again formed an indecisive pattern-Doji on the daily chart. A stable move above its near-term hurdle point (placed around 11,340 level) will be positive and that will strengthen the index for its next leg of up-move. That could lead the index towards 11,435 and 11,600 levels. In case of decline, the index will initially find support around its 20-day EMA and then around its 200-day SMA, which are now placed at 11,030 and 10,850 levels, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,290 and then at 11,257 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,364 and then at 11,406 levels."

9. 14 AM: Opening bell

BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 218 points lower at 38,188 and NSE Nifty 50 as falling 72 points higher at 11,250.

9.02 AM: Pre open session

BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 73 points higher at 38,470 and NSE Nifty 50 as rising 56 points higher at 11,378.

8. 55 AM: Market outlook

On Nifty's technical indicators, Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said, "After crossing the hurdle of 11250, we have moved swiftly to over 11,350 upon opening itself. We should be able to achieve 11,400 and then 11,500 in this intermediate upward rally. The Nifty support continues to be at 11,100."

8. 50 AM: Market expectations

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a bearish note on Wednesday, amid negative global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 100 points lower, indicating negative trend in domestic grounds today.

8. 44 AM:Stocks to watch today on August 12

HDFC, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy, Adani Ports, JMC Projects among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

8. 40 AM:Earnings today

Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, Thermax, Aarti Industries, Advanced Enzyme, Aster DM Healthcare, Balaji Amines, Brigade Enterprises, Century Plyboards, Cummins India, eClerx Services, Graphite India, GSFC, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Indostar Capital Finance, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Natco Pharma, NCC, Sundram Fasteners, Transport Corporation of India among others will report Q1 earnings today.

8. 35 AM: Market outlook

"Going ahead, the upcoming macroeconomic data viz. CPI, IIP data and Supreme Court hearing on AGR case (Friday) would be on investors' radar," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking on markets' near-term outlook.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty ended on a bullish note on Tuesday amid heavy buying in banking and financial stocks tracking mixed cues from global markets. Extending gains for the third consecutive session, Sensex ended 244 points higher at 38,407 and Nifty closed 52 points higher at 11,322.

Sensex, Nifty close higher for 3rd session amid rising Covid-19 cases