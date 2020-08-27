Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, HAL, Allcargo Logistics, Gillette, Siemens

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are IDFC, NMDC, Edelweiss Financial Services, Icra, Hindustan Construction Co, Himatsingka Seid among others.

Jindal Stainless: Company board has approved raising funds through issue of convertible equity warrants for an amount up to Rs 162.80 crore on preferential basis.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The government plans to sell upto 15% stakeholding in the company via offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,001 per equity share of the company.

Allcargo Logistics: Company's board of directors will meet on August 27 to consider and approve voluntary delisting of shares.

Siemens: Company's board approved sale of its mechanical drives business to arm for Rs 440 crore.

Gillette India: The company's net profit fell to Rs 44.97 crore from Rs Rs 45.82 YoY. Total income declined to Rs 352.74 crore from Rs 466.39 crore a year ago.

ICICI Bank: The lender plans to sell up to 2% stake in ICICI Securities in open market.

SRF: Compamy's board of directors plan to meet on August 31 to consider issue of equity shares via QIP and NCDs.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra and REE Automotive have signed MoU to establish a strategic collaboration for development of electric commercial vehicles.

