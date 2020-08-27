Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 220 points, Nifty at 11,610; Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 27: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Thursday, amid positive global equities. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 220 points higher at 39,293. The Nifty 50 index was rising 59 points higher at 11,609. Yesterday, Sensex ended 230 points higher at 39,073 and Nifty 50 index ended 77 points higher at 11,549. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by IDFC, NMDC, Edelweiss Financial Services, Icra, Hindustan Construction Co, Himatsingka Seid among others will also set the tone for the stock market today.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.33 AM: Global markets

In US, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its fourth straight record closing high. Asian stocks are trading higher on Thursday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to fresh records on upbeat corporate results.

Meanwhile, investors awaited with caution on US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's view on monetary policy and on economic condition. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Thursday during a virtual version of the Fed's annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference. He is expected to outline what could be the central bank's most active efforts ever to spur inflation back to a healthy level.

European indices ticked higher on expectation of additional stimulus for Germany and France.

9. 21 AM: Technical outlook

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Next upside resistance to be watched at 11,650 for the next few sessions. Immediate support to be watched at 11,450. A decisive/sustainable move above 11,600-11,650 could pull Nifty towards the next upside of 11,900-12,000 in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

9. 17 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Thursday, amid positive global equities. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 220 points higher at 39,293. The Nifty 50 index was rising 59 points higher at 11,609. Yesterday, Sensex ended 230 points higher at 39,073 and Nifty 50 index ended 77 points higher at 11,549.

9. 08 AM: Expiry day

Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month August series to September series. The August 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 27 August 2020.

8. 59 AM: Market outlook

"With upbeat global cues and sustained recovery in banking majors, we expect Nifty to test our immediate target of 11,600 levels soon. Though all the sectors are contributing to the move on a rotational basis, traders may find it difficult to choose stocks after the substantial surge. We suggest preferring private banking, FMCG and select counters from energy and IT space for fresh buying," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Share market expectations: 5 things to know before tomorrow's opening bell

8. 51 AM: FII/ DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,581.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,194.62 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 August, provisional data showed.

8. 44 AM: GST Council meet today

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on August 27 to discuss the compensation payout to states and the opinion of the Attorney General on the legality of market borrowing to meet revenue shortfall. The next meeting of the Council would be held on September 19, agenda for which is yet to be decided.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing yesterday

Tracking a bullish rally from the equity market, Indian rupee that opened 7 paise higher at 74.26, ended at 74.30 per dollar, as against yesterday's close of 74.32.

8. 34 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are IDFC, NMDC, Edelweiss Financial Services, Icra, Hindustan Construction Co, Himatsingka Seid among others.

8. 30 AM: Closing session yesterday

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a bullish note on Wednesday, led by banking and automotive stocks amid positive global equities. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 230 points higher at 39,073. The Nifty 50 index ended 77 points higher at 11,549.

Sensex ends 230 points higher, Nifty at 11,549; banks, auto stocks rally