Stocks in news: M&M, PNB, HDFC, Union Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company said it will increase price of its passenger and commercial vehicles, across models.

IDBI Bank: Lender's QIP opened on December 15 at a set floor price of Rs 40.63 per share.

Union Bank of India: The bank has raised Rs 500 crore debt capital by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

Axis Bank: In its clarification note, the bank said it has complied with its underwriting practices and approval processes for any exposure taken in relation to SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infra Finance. SREI Group's outstanding dues to bank at Rs 800 crore.

Cipla: The pharma major has announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India. The company will commence supply from this week.

Punjab National Bank: Lender's QIP opened on December 15 and floor price has been set at Rs 37.35 per share.

HDFC: Company plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via February 2022 NCDs at 4.23 percent.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: The company plans to raise $500 million through sale of units to institutional investors through QIP to fund its acquisition of commercial asset Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru.