Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty at 13,666 for first time; M&M, HDFC, ONGC top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 16: Market indices opened at new record highs on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex traded 305 points higher at 46, 562 and Nifty gained 85 points to 13,853. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,592 and Nifty too logged a lifetime high of 13,666. Yesterday, Sensex ended 9 points higher at 46,263 and Nifty gained 9 points to 13,567.

10. 29 AM: Nifty outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty is edging slowly and steadily towards the upper end of the index range which is between 13400-13700. A serious move can be expected only post 13700 or if we break 13400 on a closing basis. A good support for this market lies at 13400."

10.19 AM: Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"While the Dow, Nasdaq & S&P 500 set many records this year the US small-cap index Russel 2000 lagged behind without touching record levels. This underperformance was compensated yesterday when Russel 2000 hit a record high. This indicates that the rally is spreading to the broader market. An important factor driving the market in the coming days would be expectations regarding Q3 results. Indications are that IT & private sector financials will do well"

10. 09 AM: Stocks to watch today on December 16

M&M, PNB, HDFC, Union Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

9. 51AM: Nifty technical outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said,"We're seeing consolidation in the index on the expected lines but the bias is still on the positive side. A decisive break above 13,600 in Nifty could further fuel the rally however on the flip side, the breakdown below 13,400 may induce the participants to reduce positions. Meanwhile, we reiterate our view to focus more on the selection of stocks and limiting leveraged positions. Also, keep a close eye on global markets for cues."

9. 36 AM: Market outlook

Reliance Research said in its note," : NSE-NIFTY ended on a flat to positive note after a stable start for the week. Mix trend witnessed across the sectors and overall market breadth was neutral to negative during the day. Despite higher level profit booking and neutral sentiment, our bullish view will remain intact as its major technical indicators are positively poised. We believe that undergoing positive momentum will continue. The index has potential to explore uncharted territory and will test 13,700 and 14,000 levels. In case of near-term decline, the index will find strong support at 13,350 mark and will rebound.

As for the day, support is placed at around 13,480 and then at 13,392 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,623 and then at 13,677 levels."

9. 15AM: Opening session

Sensex traded 305 points higher at 46, 562 and Nifty gained 85 points to 13,853. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,592 and Nifty too logged a lifetime high of 13,666.

9.05 AM: Rupee outlook

Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said,"Sustained portfolio inflows, visible progress on the vaccine roll-out globally and weakness in greenback are the drivers which are pushing the rupee on the upwards trajectory. Value erosion in dollar and excessive liquidity is driving FIIs to load up on emerging markets equities, specially Indian equities in a big way, pushing them to a record high. We are also witnessing a strong recovery in demand in the economy, which is leading to strength in the rupee as the year draws to a close. The local unit looks to march further on the higher side towards 73.20-73 mark, from where we might see some retracement. Markets would now be looking forward to further guidance from the US Fed in its last policy meeting of the year, which will further steer the rupee."

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,484.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,666.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 December, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee outlook

On the currency front, the rupee settled 8 paise lower at 73.63 per US dollar, tracking muted domestic equities.

8. 30 AM: Closing session

Market indices reversed from losses and closed at record highs on Tuesday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex ended 9 points higher at 46,263 and Nifty gained 9 points to 13,567.

Sensex recovered 422 points from the day's low to end in the green. Sensex hit an intra day low of 45,841. Nifty too gained 120 points from the day's low of 13,447.