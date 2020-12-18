Stocks in news: Bank of Baroda, SpiceJet, Natco Pharma, TCS, Axis Bank, BPCL

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex crosses 47K mark, Nifty at 13,773 for first time; Infosys, TCS, L&T top gainers

SpiceJet: The airline said it would start 30 new domestic flights in a phased manner from next week.

Natco Pharma: Company said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT.

Tata Consultancy Services: Company's share buyback programme of up to Rs 16,000 crore commences today on December 18 and closes on January 1.

Zee Entertainment: The company's board has approved acquisition of film production and distribution business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Zee Studios.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company board has approved buying out Oman Oil's stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh on mutually agreeable terms.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Basin Trials (BT) of the first ship of project 15B (Yard 12704, Vishakhapatnam) was successfully completed at Mazagon Dock on December 17, in the presence of overseeing and trials teams of the Indian Navy. The Ship is slated to complete sea trials by April 2021.

Axis Bank: The private lender said it could see an increase in retail non-performing loans in the third and fourth quarters of this financial year before the situation normalises in 2021-22.

Bank of Baroda: Ian De Souza joined as CFO of the bank.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Company secured a new order for Rs 431 crore.

PG Electroplast: The company acquired 100% stake in PG Technoplast.