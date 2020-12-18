Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 150 points, Nifty at 13,693; ONGC, SBI, M&M, Maruti, RIL top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 18: After opening at new record highs, equity indices reversed trend and turned bearish on Friday, amid mixed trend from global equities. Reversing after five sessions of straight gains, Sensex traded 155 points lower at 46,703 and Nifty fell by 50 points to 13,689. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,026 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,773. Yesterday, Sensex ended 223 points higher at 46,890 and Nifty gained by 58 points to 13,740.

10. 46 AM: Nifty Outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note,"Nifty softened yesterday after achieving the intraday target of 13740, but gave little signs of topping. Yet, expect 13770 to throw up some challenges today, forcing Nifty to seek support from 13600. However, if such dips do not stretch beyond 13720, expect 13820-920 right away."

10. 30 AM: Gold outlook

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said,"Yesterday Gold prices increased by 1.60% and closed at 50390 levels and silver prices also increased sharply by 3.57% and closed at 68.267 levels. Weakness in dollar and expectation of stimulus package for US economy support the Gold prices. Increasing cases of Corona virus also supports the gold as a safe haven asset.

Hopes over further stimulus infusion by central banks is expected to levy some support to the safe haven asset, Gold. As for today traders can go for BUY in gold at Rs 50000 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49700 levels for the target of 50700 levels. They can also go for BUY in Silver at Rs 67800 levels, with the stop loss of 67000 levels and for the target of 70000 levels. We expect gold may test $1900 levels and silver may test $27 levels soon."

10. 20AM: Market outlook

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The steady decline in dollar index continues with the index dipping below 90. This is emerging market positive and is reflected in the sustained FII inflows. The Fed's declared position to keep interest rates near zero through 2023 has emboldened the FIIs to pour money into emerging markets. The catch, however, is in high market valuations. High valuations are difficult to sustain but valuations can remain high longer than we think. So it makes sense to partially book profits while remaining invested in quality names in performing sectors".

10. 10 AM:Market outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The market has opened on a soft note this morning and is still hovering around the 13700 level. It is imperative for the Nifty to keep above this level as that would allow us to experience higher levels of 14000. We have a good support around 13400-13500 and till that holds, we are in bullish territory and should utilise dips or mild corrections to accumulate long positions."

9. 55 AM: Market reverses trend

After opening at new record highs, equity indices reversed trend and turned bearish on Friday, amid mixed trend from global equities. Reversing after five sessions of straight gains, Sensex traded 155 points lower at 46,703 and Nifty fell by 50 points to 13,689.

9. 44 AM: Bitcoin breaches $23,000 for first time

Bitcoin surpassed $23,000 for the first time on Thursday, just a day after breaching the $20,000 milestone, amid increased appetite for riskier assets. The cryptocurrency saw surge in demand from larger investors, such as companies and businesses, as it has become an attractive investment alternative owing to higher returns.

Bitcoin surged to new record highs of $23,770 earlier on Thursday, before quickly falling back by over $1,500 to $22,185, according to the CoinDesk 20. At the time of reporting, the digital currency was holding early gains and was at $22,560, up 14.37 per cent on a 24-hour basis.

9. 32 AM: Future Retail, YES Bank, GE Power among top wealth destroyers of 2020

A rising market tide may not lift all boats. Nearly one-third of stocks with market capitalisation over Rs 1,000 crore have posted negative year-to-date returns up to 78.3 per cent.

The worst performers were Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Suven Life Sciences, Future Consumer, YES Bank, GE Power and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) that witnessed price erosion between 52 and 78.3 per cent from January 01 to December 16, 2020. Most of these stocks touched their 52-week low during the month of March and April, but have seen an amazing recovery of over 30 per cent since then.

9. 20 AM: Market hits new high

In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,026 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,773.

9. 16 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened at new record highs and traded on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Rallying for the sixth consecutive session, Sensex traded 137 points higher at 47,027 and Nifty gained by 23 points to 13,765.

9. 10 AM: Nifty outlook

RSL Research said in its note,": NSE-NIFTY continued its daily rising trend and closed above its upper band of the rising channel for straight second trading session in a row. Yesterday, positive momentum in financial service sector, frontline majors and FII's consistent buying supported the up-move. As mentioned earlier, our positive view will remain intact for the index as its major technical indicators are positively poised. The index will keep exploring uncharted territory and will test 14,000 mark in the near-term. In case of profit booking, the index will now find strong support at 13,600 mark and will rebound.

As for the day, support is placed at around 13,685 and then at 13,629 levels, while ub resistance is observed at 13,785 and then at 13,829 levels."

9.05 AM: Market outlook

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor said, "The market witnessed some strong trend and an attempt to overcome the resistance level around the Nifty 50 Index level of 13750. While sustaining above 13750 is the key factor from a short-term perspective. We suggest Maintaining above this level market to gain momentum and to open the gate for a movement till 13990. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD to stay positive and market breadth to improve, further strengthening the view of a short-term bullish outlook."

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,355.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,494.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 December, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee ended just 1 paisa lower at 73.59 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity markets.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Market indices closed at new record highs on Thursday, amid persistent foreign fund inflows and positive global equities. Rallying for the fifth consecutive session, Sensex ended 223 points higher at 46,890 and Nifty gained by 58 points to 13,740.

