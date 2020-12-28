Stocks in the news: RIL, PNB, DLF, Lupin, Coal India, Vedanta

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 13,749; NTPC, Sun Pharma, Airtel top gainers

DHFL: US-based Oaktree has pipped Piramal Enterprises and Adani Group to emerge as the highest bidder for DHFL after fresh bids were invited under the insolvency process.

Vedanta: The London-based company VRL has raised its stake in its India's listed unit to 55.11% by buying 18.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 159.94 apiece, worth Rs 2,959 crore from open market.

Punjab National Bank: The lender has put up for sale three stressed accounts, including Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust), with total outstanding dues of nearly Rs 34.50 crore.

DLF: The realty major's rental arm DCCDL has agreed to acquire the entire 52% stake of US-based Hines in a premium commercial project in Gurugram- One Horizon Center for Rs 780 crore.

Lupin: Company has received tentative approval from the US FDA for generic of Jublia solution.

RIL: Company has agreed to buy out IMG Worldwide LLC from their sports management joint venture for Rs 52.08 crore in cash.

Bharat Forge: The company has made an additional investment of Rs 2.87 crore to use the remaining 8.20 megawatts (MW) solar power from Avaada SataraMH Pvt Ltd (ASPL).

Reliance Capital: The company said it defaulted on term-loan to HDFC and Axis Bank in November.

Dish TV: The company has received a demand notice from the government for payment of Rs 4,164.05 crore, which includes license fee and interest.

NIIT: The company's board has approved an up to Rs 237-crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share.

TD Power Systems: CRISIL upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to A-/Stable from BBB+/Stable.

Balaji Telefilms: Company has entered into a collaboration with Ding Infinity to produce premium shows and films.

Aavas Financiers: The board of directors of the company has approved raising Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Central Bank of India: Bank will sell the entire 64.4 percent stake in Cent Bank Home Finance to Centrum Housing Finance.

Coal India: Company's board has given in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

Asian Granito: The company is looking to further consolidate its exports in the current fiscal on account of robust business orders from the US, Europe and the Middle East. The company is also expanding its business network in over 120 countries from 100 currently, it said in a statement.

Engineers India: The company has proposed a buyback of 6,98,69,047 shares, or 11.06 percent of the total shares, of face value of Rs 5 each.