Stocks in news: Titan, Canara Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Labs, Goa Carbon, Reliance Capital

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Titan: Company has directed its Swiss arm Favre Leuba to scale down operations, to cease further investments.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company received US FDA nod for Ketorolac Tromethamine Opthamlmic Drops.

Canara Bank: The state-owned lender board authorised qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore on December 7 set at a floor price of Rs 103.50 per share.

Alkem Labs: Company received US FDA nod for painkiller Morphine Sulphate.

Cupid: Company received a purchase order from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited for supply of "COVID - 19 Antigen Based Rapid Test Kits" worth Rs 8.27 crore.

Jet Airways: The consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital - which has won the bid to revive Jet Airways - expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.

Goa Carbon: Company's November 2020 production is up by 58.8% at 14,309.200 MT versus 9,006.000 MT in October 2020.

Reliance Capital: The Committee of Debenture Holders of Reliance Capital Ltd has extended the deadline for submission of bids for the company's subsidiaries to December 17.

Ashiana Housing: Company has repaid Rs 2.53 crore against partial redemption of NCDs.

Laurus Labs: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Dolutegravir & Emtricitabine used to treat HIV/AIDS. It also received tentative US FDA nod for Tenofovir Alefenamide.

NBCC: State-owned construction firm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has bagged contract worth Rs 325 crore last month.

Ajanta Pharma: Company has received USFDA nod for Tetrabenzine, used to treat chorea associated with Huntington's Disease.

NTPC: NTPC and Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) have signed a pact for implementing Narmada Landscape Restoration Project in Madhya Pradesh.

SJVNL: The state-run power producer has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for green energy projects.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company has appointed Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, as the company's Chief Executive Officer.