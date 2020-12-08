Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty hits 13,400 for first time; Maruti, HDFC top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 8: Market indices Sensex and Nifty scaled record highs for the third consecutive session on Tuesday's opening bell, backed by positive global cues, progress in Covid 19 vaccine, strong FIIs inflows and signs of economic recovery. While Sensex gained 109 points to 45,564, Nifty rose 44 points to 13,400. Intra day, both indices touched all time highs today, with Sensex hitting, 45,606 and Nifty touching, 13,400. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex climbed rallied 347 points to end at 45,426-its fresh lifetime peak on Monday. While Sensex has surged 8.44% or 3,533 points, Nifty rose 8.91% or 1,092 points in one month.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 43 AM: Stocks to watch today on December 8

Titan, Canara Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Labs, Goa Carbon, Reliance Capital among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

9. 34 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,792.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,767.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 December 2020, provisional data showed.

9. 23 AM: Opening session

9. 16 AM: Nifty outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note," We had refrained from considering the 13380 objective as a potential top, but instead expanded the expectations to 13700. However, standard deviation studies suggest either a slow down in the upside momentum or a rise in volatility. Towards this end, it would be prudent to pull up the downside marker to 13170."

9.08 AM:Market outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Market started the week continuing its winning streak. Much of the momentum was from pharma and small caps stocks, the broader market is outperforming the main indices. European stocks have turned focus to the on-going post Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU, trading a bit cautiously. We expect the domestic market to remain strong backed by vaccine progress, economic recovery and strong FII inflows. However, it is advisable for investors to consider partial profit booking in pockets trading very expensive like highly valued large caps and trade vigilantly on small and micro caps though the momentum is expected to remain positive in the short to medium-term."

8. 50 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee settled 10 paise lower at 73.90 against US dollar.

8. 40 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan said, "The Nifty continued with its positive momentum from the last week. As a result the index witnessed steady rise on December 7. The index has scaled above its daily upper Bollinger Band & is attempting to push the bands into an expansion phase. Once the bands start expansion, it will assist the price action on the way up. On the higher side, immediate hurdle zone is at 13380-13400. Overall, the index is expected to march towards 13700 in the short term. On the other hand, the support zone shifts higher to 13200-13250"

8. 30 AM: Last closing

Yesterday, Sensex closed at a record of 45,426, rising 347 points and Nifty ended 97 points higher at 13,355.

Intra day, both indices touched all time highs yesterday. While Sensex gained 339 points to 45,418, Nifty rose 96 points to 13,354. While Sensex has surged 8.44% or 3,533 points, Nifty rose 8.91% or 1,092 points in one month.

