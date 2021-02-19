Stocks in news: NMDC, DLF, IDFC First Bank, Airtel, Vodafone, Indian Oil, Ambuja Cements

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market Live: Sensex drops 250 points, Nifty at 15.050; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, NTPC top losers

NMDC: The state-owned company has resumed production of iron ore from Donimalai Mines in Karnataka

DLF: Company's rental arm DCCDL has completed the acquisition of the entire 52% stake of US-based Hines in a premium commercial project in Gurugram for Rs 780 crore.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender said its board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through via securities.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Bharti Airtel with networth of Rs 71,303 crore has submitted money deposit of Rs 3,000 crore for spectrum auction. Vodafone Idea with negative net worth of Rs 43,474 crore has submitted deposit of Rs 475 crore.

Telecom Companies: Bharti Airtel added 40.51 lakh new customers, Reliance Jio added 4.79 lakh new customers and Vodafone Idea lost over 56.90 lakh mobile customers in December 2020.

Engineers India & Oil India: Both oil companies plan to acquire 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery.

Indian Oil Corporation(IOC): The public sector enterprise signed a pact with Greenstat Norway for setting up a Centre of Excellence on Hydrogen on Thursday.

Ambuja Cements: The cement maker reported 34.06% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 968.24 crore for December quarter 2020. Company's revenue increased to Rs 3,515.1 crore from Rs 3,135.9 crore.

ACC & Ambuja Cements: Both companies' board members approved the renewal of master supply agreement between the two for 3 years.

Dish TV: The company paid the settlement charges of Rs 8,20,782 to Sebi.

NLC India: The company issued a commercial paper of Rs 850 crore.

Poly Medicure: The company closed QIP issue after raising Rs 400 crore at a price of Rs 524 per share.