Share Market Live: Sensex drops 250 points, Nifty at 15.050; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, NTPC top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 19: Share market indices witnessed profit selling for fourth straight session on Friday, amid weak cues from global equities. Amid heavy selling in financial services, private banks and auto stocks, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 250 points lower at 51,118 and NSE Nifty 50 index fell by 60 points to 15,055. Sectorally, FMCG, media and PSU bank index were in buying demand, while IT, realty, private banking, auto, metal and pharma sectors witnessed selling. Yesterday, Sensex ended 379 points lower at 51,324 and Nifty fell by 89 points to 15,118. As the domestic market lacks any major upcoming economic event, the overall global consumer sentiment would play an important role in evaluating the short-term trend

9. 40 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading lower tracking overnight weakness in US markets. On the eco data front, Japan's CPI declined 0.6% in Jan while Australia's retail sales rose 0.6% in Jan

US markets closed lower led by tech names as an unexpected jump in jobless claims raised concerns regarding the economy. Also, US bond yields jumped on expectation of rise in inflation.

European markets closed on a lower as investors analysed earnings from Airbus, Barclays and Daimler. Oil and gas shares led the losers' pack.

9. 30 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 19

NMDC, DLF, IDFC First Bank, Airtel, Vodafone, Indian Oil, Ambuja Cements among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9. 21 AM: Opening session

Share market indices opened on a bearish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 250 points lower at 51,118 and Nifty fell by 60 points to 15,055.Sectorally, FMCG, media and PSU bank index were in buying demand, while IT, realty, private banking, auto, metal and pharma sectors witnessed selling.

9. 10 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Relianc Research said in its note today," NSE-NIFTY ended in loss for third trading session in a row due to undergoing profit booking. Overall market breadth turned from negative to positive and major sectors remained mix. FII continued their prior daily buying trend. Major technical indicators were negatively poised, but remained above their threshold level. We believe the index will soon resume its northward journey and will test 15,500-15,800-16,000-levels. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 15,000-level initially and 14,850-level subsequently.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,048 and then at 14,977 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,220 and then at 15,322 levels."

9.00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 903.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,217.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 February, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Closing session on Thursday

Share market indices continued their declining trend for the third straight session on Thursday as investors booked profits in auto, financial and banking stocks. Tracking weak cues from Asian equities, Sensex ended 379 points lower at 51,324 and Nifty fell by 89 points to 15,118. Yesterday, BSE 30-share Sensex ended 400 points lower at 51,703 and NSE Nifty 50 fell by 104 points at 15,208.

