Stocks in news: Tata Consumer, V-Mart, Infosys, Future Retail, JSW Energy, Tata Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Q3 earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bharti Airtel, Adani Green, Jubilant FoodWorks among others.

Tata Consumer Products: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 218.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 169.3 crore in Q3YFY20. The FMCG company's revenue rose to Rs 3,069.6 crore from Rs 2,493 crore YoY. The company also plans to acquire Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 156 crore.

V-Mart Retail: The company set issue price for its QIP at Rs 2,450 per share.

PNC Infratech: The company's subsidiary received financial closure for Uttar Pradesh project.

Ajanta Pharma: The company reported higher profit at Rs 176.6 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 107.6 crore in Q3FY20. Its revenue rose to Rs 748.7 crore from Rs 651.2 crore YoY.

Infosys: The company received digital transformation contract from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Tata Motors: The company has called a meeting of the secured creditors and its shareholders on March 5 to consider and approve the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration of Rs 9,417 crore.

JSW Energy: The company has junked its plan to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd being pursued through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route.

Gujarat Fertiliser: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 97.25 crore for the December quarter as against a net loss of Rs 56.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Reliance Industries-Future Retail: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Future Group to maintain the status quo till the court pronounces its order, in its deal to sell its retail and wholesale assets to Reliance Industries in a major setback for both companies. Future Retail said it will explore all legal remedies and take appropriate steps to pursue the scheme of arrangement. Amazon has contested the deal between Reliance Industries and Future Group.

Earnings today: Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Jubilant FoodWorks and Ramco Cement, Apollo Tyre, City Union Bank, Thermax, Procter & Gamble, VGuard, Sheela Foam, SIS and Bajaj Corp among others are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.