Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty above 14,750; Asian Paints, Titan, HDFC top gainers

Market indices touched new record highs on Wednesday's opening session, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Extending gains for third session after Union Budget 2021, Sensex was trading 450 points higher at 50,221 and Nifty gained by 104 points to 14,752. Meanwhile, December quarterly earnings announcements by Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Jubilant FoodWorks, Ramco Cement, Apollo Tyre, City Union Bank, will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 1,197 points higher at 49,797 and Nifty gained 366 points to 14,647. After Budget 2021-2022, macro data, ongoing corporate earnings season and global market performance will impact stock market movement this week.

10.00 AM: Morning view on the market

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The risk-on is back in the market with massive FII inflows of Rs 6181 cr yesterday. There is huge delivery based buying in HDFC Twins, Tata Motors, RIL, ICICI Bank and many other bluechips. The growth-oriented bold budget, with emphasis on privatization,has facilitated this return of risk-on in the market with the Nifty spiking by 7% in 2 days. The fundamental support to the market comes from the surprisingly good results from companies. If the present steadily declining Covid incidence trends continue, the economy will bounce back sharply, supporting the rally."

9. 45 AM: Should Retail investors expect any bumper listing of Brookfield India REIT

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Brookfield India to Open IPO on 3rd February 2021 with net issue size of Rs 3800 Cr. Brookfield India coming with the REIT (Real Estate Trust), Brookfield is India's only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle. REIT owns an initial portfolio of 4 large campus format office parks which are located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. Reit has an initial portfolio size of 14.0 Msf, comprising 10.3 Msf of completed area, 0.1 under development and 3.7 Msf of future development. We expect listing gains to be very limited upto 10%-15%. Given the uncertainties, weak financials and high debt on book we would recommend a "Neutral" rating on the issue. Long term investors who want to add REIT in their portfolio can apply for the IPO."

9. 33 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 3

Tata Consumer, V-Mart, Infosys, Future Retail, JSW Energy, Tata Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

9. 20 AM: Earnings today

Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Jubilant FoodWorks, Ramco Cement, Apollo Tyre, City Union Bank, Thermax, Procter & Gamble, VGuard, Sheela Foam, SIS and Bajaj Corp among others are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

9. 15 AM: Market hits record high

Market indices touched new record highs on Wednesday's opening session, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was trading 450 points higher at 50,221 and Nifty gained by 104 points to 14,752.

9. 10 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Research in its note said," NSE-NIFTY extended gain post a strong start for the month and settled at life-time-closing high. Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bulls and major sectors were positive. Due to further rise in the index, its major technical indicators remained in buy mode. The index has potential to explore uncharted territory and will test 15,000-15,250 levels. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 14,200-level initially and 13,950-level subsequently.

As for the day, support is placed at around 14,501 and then at 14,354 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,763 and then at 14,879 levels. "

9.05 AM: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO Outlook & Valuation

Angel Broking said in its note," Though the REIT has incurred losses in FY20 and has not paid out any dividends, they expect to pay a yield of 7.5% in FY23 which we believe is aggressive and may be difficult to acheive. Post the IPO there will also be a debt reduction of ~ ?3,575 crore for the company which will bring down the overall debt. However due to the current uncertainties around Covid-19 and proliferation of work from home we expect that demand for commercial real estate to be muted. Given the uncertainties, weak financials and high debt on book we would recommend a "Neutral" rating on the issue."

8. 50 AM: Nifty outlook

Ashis Biswas, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research said," Strong trends in the market and an attempt to overcome the resistance level around the Nifty 50 Index level of 14750 (high as on 21st Jan 2021). While a breakout above 14750 is the key factor from a short-term perspective, the market is likely to maintain momentum and reaches the level of 14950-15000. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD to recover from their low made in the last week of January 2021. As such odds of a fresh breakout is significantly high."

8. 45 AM: Closing session on Tuesday

Market indices rose another 2.5% each on Tuesday after a 5% budget driven rally in the previous session, with Sensex back at 50K mark and Nifty breaching 14,700. Extending gains for second session after Union Budget 2021, Sensex ended by 1,197 points to end at 49,797 and Nifty gained by 366 points to 14,647, amid positive global equities.

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs: Five factors behind the market rally