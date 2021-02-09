Stocks in news: Torrent Pharma, NMDC, Astrazeneca Pharma, Future Retail, Wipro, Tata Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India among others.

Reliance Industries, Future Retail: In a blow to Amazon.com Inc.'s efforts to block the sale, the Delhi High Court has stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing Status Quo of Future Retail Limited (FRL) -Reliance Rs 24,713 crore deal.

Wipro: The company appointed Michael Seiger as the country head for Germany & Austria.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company announced technical partnership with Monarch Tractors.

Torrent Pharma: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 297 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 251 crore in Q3FY20. Company's revenue increased to Rs 1,995 crore from Rs 1,966 crore YoY.

NMDC: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 2,108 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1,375 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 4,355.1 crore from Rs 3,006.4 crore YoY.

Tata Motors: JLR UK sales was down 42.8% at 4,542 units from 7,938 units (YoY). Jaguar UK sales fell 60.7% at 914 units as against 2,325 units (YoY). Land Rover UK sales went down 35.4% at 3,628 units as against 5,613 units (YoY).

BPCL: Company's net profit was up 23.6% at Rs 2,778 crore as against Rs 2,248 crore (YoY). Company's revenue jumped 33.1% at Rs 66,731.5 crore as against Rs 50,146.4 crore (QoQ).

Astrazeneca Pharma: The company reported profit at Rs 21.05 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 26.70 crore in Q3FY20. Company's revenue fell to Rs 200.25 crore from Rs 223.9 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 270.20 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 82.04 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue rose to Rs 3,146.65 crore from Rs 2,484.12 crore YoY.

NCL Industries: The company reported net consolidated profit at Rs 41.6 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 5.43 crore in Q3FY20. Company's revenue rose to Rs 369.5 crore from Rs 210.6 crore YoY. The company also approved the proposal to set up 250 panels per day capacity in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Earnings Today: Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Endurance Technologies, Future Retail, GMDC, HCC, HEG, Indoco Remedies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, Raymond, Shree Renuka Sugars, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Torrent Power and VST Tillers Tractors are among the top companies to announce their quarterly earnings.