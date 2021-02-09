Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points to record high, Nifty at 15,197; Titan, Asian Paints top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 9: Share market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was trading 220 points higher at 51,569 and Nifty gained by 77 points to 15,193. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,606 and 15,197 in early trade.Both benchmark indices have gained over 11% in seven straight sessions. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings announcements by Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex closed 617 points higher at 51,348 and Nifty climbed 191 points to end at 15,115.

11. 22 AM: Bitcoin crosses $44,000 mark on $1.5 billion boost from Tesla

Bitcoin breached the $44,000 mark for the first time on Monday after Tesla revealed that it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency last month. The digital currency surged over 15 per cent after Elon Musk-led electric car manufacturer said that it is expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future.

11. 13 AM: FPI holding in NSE-listed companies reaches 5-year high in Q3

FPIs' ownership in NSE-listed companies reached a five-year high of 22.74 percent in December 2020 on the back of huge net inflow of Rs 1.42 lakh crore by such investors in the third quarter. In comparison, the holding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was at 21.51 percent in the quarter ending September 2020, according to primeinfobase.com, an initiative of Prime Database Group. In terms of value, FPIs ownership reached an all-time high of Rs 41.83 lakh crore as of December 2020, up 29 percent from Rs 32.47 lakh crore in the preceding quarter, on account of rally in equity markets. FPIs are the largest non-promoter shareholders in the Indian market and their investment decisions have a huge bearing on the stock prices and overall direction of market, Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of Prime Database Group, said on Monday.

11. 00 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"The bulls continue to dominate the market movement as we had another gap up opening yesterday to surpass the 15000 mark with an ease. Post the budget, it was the sixth straight session of gains and this vertical upmove has certainly overwhelmed traders with good returns. Yesterday, the banking index initially took the charge but as the day progressed, we witnessed some sector rotation with other sectors such as Auto, IT and Metals gaining momentum in the later half. There's no second thought about the trend for the market which continues to be up, but stock/sector specific approach is now providing good opportunities for traders. Hence, traders are advised to continue with a positive approach and look for stock specific opportunities. As far as levels are concerned, the 20 EMA on the hourly chart at 14970 is the support and till this is intact, one should look for buying opportunities on dips. On the flipside, 15200 followed by 15300 are the important levels to watch out for."

11. 52 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 9

Torrent Pharma, NMDC, Astrazeneca Pharma, Future Retail, Wipro, Tata Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

11. 45 AM: Narayana Hrudayalaya- Q3 FY21 outlook

YES Securities said in its note, " Consolidated net debt of Rs 5.3bn (Out of which, debt worth US$43mn is FC). India business has recovered and has reached 80% of the pre-covid level. Overseas facility at Cayman island has come back to pre-covid level. Mumbai facility is going to be a children hospital only and break-even not possible in next few quarters. Our last rating is Reduce with a TP Rs270. We would most likely upgrade the stock taking into account margin trajectory and growth outlook and cover these factors in a seperate update."

10. 36 AM: Currency outlook

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said," The rupee opened on flat at 72.875 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday morning, rising 0.08 paisa. FII bought 1876 CR into domestic equity market helped domestic currency to trade below 73.00 levels, however rumor of buying dollar from the RBI put pressure of on Rupee. One-year premium jumped to 3.70, highest in last 2 year. The U.S. Dollar Index is at 90.74 against currency basket near 21 days SMA indicating short term bullishness in the dollar. Asian Equity market trading marginal downside in the morning.

He added," Technically, USDINR Feb Future closed at 73.10. it is expected to trade with bullish momentum for the day, Spot pair took support of 72.80 and come up, it took resistance of 21 days SMA placed at 73.02 and closed below it, Breakout above this level with good volume take dollar further upside towards 73.20 levels. It is expected to open near 72.90, Strong Dollar index and intervention of RBI are defending 72.80 levels very strongly."

10. 23 AM: Britannia - Q3 FY21 result update

YES Securities said in its note, "6% topline growth, 250bps margin improvement and 22% PAT growth (9MFY21 11% volume and 14% revenue growth), market share gains for 36 straight quarters. While growth performance was disappointing, even the outlook going forward looks a bit soft with no sustainable demand tailwinds. The new adjacent categories remain the key driver for a pick-up in growth trajectory which needs to be closely watched. Margins, however, can offset that with most cost efficiency measures sustaining which can stabilize margins at much above historical levels. With no significant change to estimates, the stock is currently at 39x FY23E earnings which is among the cheapest in the FMCG pack and hence should gradually re-rate towards 45x indicating a fair value of close to Rs 4,050."

10. 15 AM: Market technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets have continued their northward trajectory this morning and we are very close to the 15200 target. While a pause at these levels cannot be ruled out, the overall trend for the Nifty remains positive and we should target 15500 as the next level of resistance. A buy on dips is a prudent strategy to adopt in the current market scenario."

10. 05 AM: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail- Q3 FY21 result update

YES Securities said in its note, " Revenue up 100% qoq and recovered to 80% yoy; EBITDA flattish despite lower sales given better discount management and cost savings, total savings of 157crs on rent, employee, other costs in 3Q, product innovation and digitization efforts continue, opened 230 plus stores as footprint addition accelerated, strong CFO of 588crs (led by 325cr inventory reduction) helped paring debt, will reduce net debt by 90% to 250cr from FY20 levels. We would rate this as a mixed performance with the positives being growth in innerwear, recovery in Madura retail sales, better margins in Pantaloons, strong cash generation and the negatives being weak recovery in Pantaloons, margin decline in Madura and aggressive investments in ethnic wear. While valuations do have a room for re-rating, it would be contingent upon sustenance of balance sheet health which has improved post the equity infusions and strong cost controls which have driven margin improvement. At this stage, we would give higher weightage to strong growth prospects for the company and therefore be in the bullish camp."

9. 50 AM: Nifty Outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note,"The anticipated target of 15200 is within striking distance, but the oscillator divergences suggested yesterday are not ripe enough to force a turn lower. Atleast not yet. Towards this end, expect another upward thrust towards 15500, but this move is expected to be swift, and sustainability doubted. Meanwhile, we will pull up the downside market to 15,058, the reaction low of yesterday, but better support found at 14,977.

9. 40 AM: Torrent Pharma -Q3 FY21 result update (Rating: BUY)

YES Securities said in its note, "Healthy revenue visibility in 3 out of 4 key markets driven by revival in India, continued strength in Brazil and reboot in Germany. Benefit of optimization of low selling brands and field force in domestic market to be seen in Q4. 29% margin guidance in FY22 is a dampener and leads to cut in our margin assumption by a similar quantum. We believe margin hiccup is temporary due to costs revival which would reverse from FY23. Cut FY22/23 estimate by 12%/7% and accordingly lower TP to Rs3,400. BUY stays on a solid domestic franchise, growth in export markets ex-US and leaner balance sheet (net debt/EBIDTA back to pre-Unichem level in FY23)."

9. 35 AM: Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"It is important to appreciate the fact that even in 2021 the Bull run continues to be global. But in February India has outperformed most markets and this can be attributed to the optimism generated by the excellent budget. Bank Nifty's outperformance stems from the better than expected Q3 numbers from banks. A large number of retail investors are recklessly day-trading in the market. This is not a healthy trend. Trading is for professional traders, not for retail investors. In the stock market, wealth is generated by remaining invested in quality stocks for long period. Timing the market is difficult, almost impossible, as proved by the current rally"

9. 22 AM: Market rises further

Sensex was trading 220 points higher at 51,569 and Nifty gained by 77 points to 15,193. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,606 and 15,197 in early trade.

9.10 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly higher on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the major indexes rallying to record closing highs.

In US, Wall Street reached all-time closing highs on Monday as investor optimism was stoked by prospects of a speedier economic recovery from the global health crisis, driven by increased stimulus and an accelerated vaccine rollout.

Biden has set a goal to administer at least 100 million Covid vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office, but he warned it will be very difficult to achieve herd immunity in the U.S. by the end of summer.

9.00 AM: Earnings today

Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Endurance Technologies, Future Retail, GMDC, HCC, HEG, Indoco Remedies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, Raymond, Shree Renuka Sugars, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Torrent Power and VST Tillers Tractors are among the top companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

8. 55 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,876.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 504.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 February, provisional data showed.

8. 45 AM: Closing on Monday

Yesterday, Sensex closed 617 points higher at 51,348 and Nifty climbed 191 points to end at 15,115. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,523 and 15,159 in early trade.

