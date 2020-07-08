Business Today
Loading...

Stocks in news: Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Titan, Adani Ports

Stocks to watch today on July 8: Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Titan, Adani Ports among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | July 8, 2020 | Updated 08:35 IST
Stocks in news: Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Titan, Adani Ports
Stocks to watch today on July 8

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.  

Titan Company: Company said jewellery revenue in May and June months were at slightly below 20% and around 70% compared to corresponding months of the previous year. Watches revenue in May and June months were at 5% and marginally over 20% compared to the same months of the previous year.

Cipla: The company is expected to launch its version of the drug Remdesivir in 1-2 days.

Yes Bank: Lender's board has approved fundraising via a follow on public offer.

Adani Ports and SEZ: Company board has approved raising up to $1.25 billion via dollar denominated foreign currency bonds.

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker reported June production levels at 50,742 units versus 111,917 units, on a year on year basis.

BEML: Company board has approved closure of its loss making arm Vignyan Industries.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank : RBI has extended term of R K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director of the bank by another 3 months or till the appointment of MD & CEO.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Cipla | Maruti Suzuki | Yes Bank | Titan | Adani Ports | Stocks in the news | Stocks in focus | sensex | nifty | nse | bse | latest announcements | regulatory filing | stocks to watch out for | top stocks in focus | recent announcements | share market | stock market | stoc
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close