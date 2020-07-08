Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open tad higher amid weak global cues; Infosys, GAIL, ICICI Bank top losers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Wednesday, amid mixed global trend. Sensex gained 66 points lower at 36,740 and Nifty was trading 19 points higher at 10,819. climbed Meanwhile, SGX Nifty was rising 40 points higher at 10,807, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, extending gains for the fifth straight session, Sensex ended 187 points higher to 36,674 and Nifty gained 36 points to trade at 10,799. While Sensex has risen 1,756 points in the last five sessions, while Nifty has gained 492 points.

9. 19 AM: Opening

Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Wednesday, amid mixed global trend. Sensex gained 66 points lower at 36,740 and Nifty was trading 19 points higher at 10,819.

9. 07 AM: Nifty technical outlook

"Since the last several days, Nifty has been trading above 50 day moving average with an upward rising channel formation which suggests a further upside movement. Based on the above technical structure, we expect Nifty resistance at 10,850-10,900 while downside support comes at 10570," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

8. 55 AM: Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking said,"Global markets, especially in the US, are not showing any sign of slowing down despite rising COVID-19 cases. And in line with others, our markets are also rejoicing this phase. On the top of it, the banking index finally gained traction as it outdid the benchmark in today's trade. And, indications are in the favour of steady upmove from hereon and that could help the Nifty index to test 10,950 ahead."

8. 49 AM: Market Expectations

The benchmark equity indices - Sensex and Nifty - logged gains for the fifth session in a row on Tuesday. The gains were on account of heavy buying in financial stocks as investors focussed on monsoon progress and ignored rising coronavirus cases.

5 things to know before opening bell on Wednesday

8. 44 AM: Weak Asian bourses

Shares elsewhere in Asia traded weak. Bourses in Shanghai ended with marginal gains, while those in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed in the red.

8. 40 AM: Rupee close

On the currency front, Indian rupee, the local unit, ended lower at 74.94 per dollar compared to Monday's close of 74.67 per dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing

After a volatile trading session, Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, barring weak European and Asian indices. Extending gains for the fifth straight session, Sensex ended 187 points higher to 36,674 and Nifty gained 36 points to trade at 10,799. While Sensex has risen 1,756 points in the last five sessions sessions, Nifty has gained 492 points. Traders said news of Chinese troops pulling back at Galwan Valley kept investors sentiments positive today.

